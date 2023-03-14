Great Mills High School senior KaVon Turner, center, was the top sprinter in the conference and finished second in the 3A state finals of the 55-meter dash. He was also a member of several Hornets' relays throughout the indoor season.
La Plata senior Joshua Caine, right, defends against Thomas Stone's junior Ty Woodland in a game earlier this year. Caine is the SMAC boys basketball player of the year.
La Plata High School sophomore Gavin Abelende captured a pair of 2A/1A state titles en route to being named the SMAC male swimmer of the year.
North Point High School senior Connor Huff capped a perfect 46-0 season by capturing the Maryland 4A/3A state title at 152 pounds en route to being named the SMAC male wrestler of the year.
La Plata senior Joshua Caine is the Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association's player of the year.
Throughout the winter sports season, which concluded last weekend with the Maryland state basketball finals for both genders, male athletes from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference were key members of teams that contended for various state titles.
Indoor track and field: KaVon Turner, Great Mills, senior
Following a superb season in SMAC indoor meets, KaVon Turner ascended to the head of the class in the 55-meter dash at the SMAC and region championship meets and finished second in the 3A State finals of that event at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex. Turner, who is also a member of several Great Mills sprint relays, is expected to be among the favorite for the SMAC, region and state titles in the 100 and 200 and again should be among the key members of several Hornets' relays this spring. Calvert's Jack Hartsig and David Rodenhaver, Leonardtown's Peter Imhof and North Point senior Antoine Spencer were also superb throughout the winter. Northern won the 3A boys' state team title thanks to a bevy of members, while Chopticon captured the boys' 3,200 relay state title at the indoor meet.
Basketball: Joshua Caine, La Plata, senior
During a season in which the Warriors emerged as a contender for the SMAC Potomac Division title, Joshua Caine averaged 18.7 points, 17.2 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 2.6 steals per game. He was selected to the first team of the Southern Maryland Basketball Coaches Association and tabbed as their player of the year. Caine made his presence known on both ends of the floor in victories over Thomas Stone and McDonough and recorded 22 double-doubles in points and rebounds for the Warriors. Stone sophomore Jonas Agyeman and Westlake's Jackson Prince also were among the premier players in SMAC this winter.
Swimming: Gavin Abelende, La Plata, sophomore
Following a very contentious SMAC championship meet in which Leonardtown emerged with the boys' team title, Gavin Abelende captured 2A/1A Region and state titles in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100 free. Abelende was also part of two stellar Warriors' boys relays that captured region titles and earned medals at the state championship meet at the University of Maryland. Leonardtown senior John Masiello won a pair of SMAC titles and also finished third at the 4A/3A state championship meet dominated by the larger schools from Montgomery County. Calvert's Drew Lynch also was clearly among the top male swimmers in SMAC throughout the league slate and postseason meets as was La Plata freshman Clinton Cupples.
Wrestling: Connor Huff, North Point, senior
One of only two SMAC male wrestlers to win a state title earlier this month, Connor Huff capped a perfect senior season by capturing the 4A/3A 152-pound title with a 12-5 decision victory in the finals. Huff, who had earlier won SMAC and region titles in his weight class, finished the season with an unblemished 46-0 mark and he was named the top wrestler in the heavyweight division (152-285 pound classes) during the SMAC championships. Northern sophomore Drew Montgomery (113-pound class) was the only other SMAC male wrestler to garner a state title, while three female SMAC wrestlers emerged with state belts. Eagles' senior Aiden Rivenburg advanced to the 4A state title in the 145-pound class for a second consecutive year. Calvert junior Brian Davis was selected as the top lightweight (106-145 pound classes) wrestler in the conference.