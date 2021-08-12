With fall sports practices and tryouts underway this week, coaches, athletes and eventual spectators from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference are bracing for the varying mask mandates for all three counties involved for indoor and outdoor sports.
Late last month, Charles public schools’ officials announced that anyone entering a school or gymnasium in the county would have to wear a mask, including volleyball coaches, players and spectators. Onlookers for outdoor events would not need to wear a mask, but all players must provide proof of vaccinations or participate in free COVID-19 screening offered by the school system.
Charles County athletes who do not provide proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or fail to take part in the screening program will simply be prohibited from participating in games or practices. Parents of athletes competing in any sport will have also to complete a one-time registration and consent for their child. As part of the program, student-athletes will be tested each week under the guise of a certified medical contractor.
“Overall, I think we’re very much on top of the situation,” said North Point High School cross country coach Jimmy Ball. “We’ve been able to have contact tracing in place for more than a year now, so we have a good handle on everything regarding COVID. If you don’t get vaccinated, you must get tested and get a negative test in order to compete.”
On Tuesday afternoon, the Calvert public school system updated its mask mandate in regards to fall sports. Coaches and athletes of outdoor sports will not be required to wear masks at this point, but volleyball coaches and players will have to wear masks on the benches as well as maintain social distancing as much as possible. Players who enter the game will not have to wear masks while participating in actual play on the court, however, they will need to wear them once they return to the bench.
As of Tuesday, the St. Mary’s public school system had not implemented a similar mask mandate for indoor or outdoor sports this fall, but various coaches admitted they would not be surprised if they began to enforce masks for athletes, coaches and spectators, especially of indoor sports.
When tryouts and initial practices resumed this summer across the three counties that comprise the SMAC, only volleyball players and coaches in Charles County were required to wear masks. Those athletes and coaches competing in the outdoor fall sports — football, soccer, cross country, field hockey and golf — have been spared the use of masks during games.
“I don’t think too many of my girls are going to be thrilled about wearing masks during games,” Patuxent High School volleyball coach Kevin Keller said. “But I understand the reasoning behind it if it happens. We have to stay ahead of this thing so we don’t have another surge and then another season gets canceled. We were fortunate to have an abbreviated season in the spring. But I know my seniors all want to play a full season this year.”
Leonardtown High School second-year football coach Justin Cunningham also admitted that he was unaware of any mask mandates being implemented in St. Mary’s County as of earlier this week, but noted that he had heard about the mask mandates and testing imposed on Charles athletes.
“From everything I’ve heard it will be just like it was in the spring,” Cunningham said. “We were able to get through a whole spring season without any incidents. Each county is going to have slightly different rules based on their positivity rates. St. Mary’s County is among the lowest right now. But everything could change quickly. We’re all just hoping that we can get through the whole season with everyone healthy.”
