A trio of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference baseball players from a pair of prominent programs were selected to compete in the annual Brooks Robinson All-Star Game at Camden Yards on Sunday afternoon following the conclusion of the Guardians vs. Orioles contest.
Recent Patuxent graduates Jeff Delair and Brady Powell, along with La Plata's Chet Bowling, each had the chance to take the field at Camden Yards for the chance to don their high school jerseys for the final time. Both Delair and Powell were key cogs in the Panthers' bid for the 2A state title this past spring, while Bowling was part of the Warriors' 2A state title success one year earlier.
On Sunday afternoon the long commute from Southern Maryland to Camden Yards proved very worthwhile and memorable for the trio of SMAC players. Both Powell and Bowling started and played all seven innings defensively and Delair took the hill for two innings, allowing two runs in one of them. Brady walked once in three plate appearances and Bowling had a sharp single in three swings.
"It was definitely something that I will always remember," Powell said of his afternoon. "Being chosen for the game was quite an honor then being able to play all seven innings on defense was great. That field was incredible. I grew up a [New York] Yankees' fan rooting for guys like Derek Jeter and Robinson Caneau, so it was incredible being able to play on the same field where those guys played."
Delair, who went 8-0 with a 1.57 earned run average and collected 87 strikeouts in 49 innings of work for the Panthers during their state finalist campaign, tossed one perfect inning before being roughed up a little in his second. But the Chesapeake College recruit enjoyed the chance to take to the mound at Camden Yards and also have one last chance to sit in the dugout with Powell.
"When I went out to the mound it was just an amazing feeling," said Delair, who has been a fan of former Orioles' pitcher Kevin Gausman and three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer. "I was overwhelmed by the scoreboard and seeing the grandstands and just trying to imagine what it would be like trying to pitch in a playoff game there in front of a sell-out crowd. It was great to be there with Brady since we've played together since eighth grade."
Bowling, Delair and Powell were all chosen to the All-Southern Maryland Athletic Coaches first team and Powell was tabbed by the coaches as the SMAC player of the year. The George Mason recruit batted .446 with eight doubles and five home runs, collected 33 runs batted in and scored 30 times while stealing 23 bases for the state runner-ups.