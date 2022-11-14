Runners from the Chopticon High School boys cross country team gather around the ceremonial plaque for placing second in the Maryland 3A State Cross Country meet on Saturday afternoon at Hereford High School.
Great Mills High School junior Carter Brotherton is all smiles while displaying her medal for finishing fourth in the Maryland 3A Girls Cross Country State Championships at Hereford High School on Saturday afternoon.
Leonardtown High School junior Elena Blodnikar captured the Maryland 4A girls cross country title last Saturday afternoon at Hereford High School, completing the course in 18 minutes, 58.8 seconds.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Calvert High School junior Hayley Spicknall crosses the finish line at Hereford High School in 20th place at the Maryland State Cross Country Championships on Saturday afternoon.
Calvert High School senior Jack Hartsig crosses the finish line at Hereford High School in fifth place in the Maryland 2A State Boys Cross Country Championships on Saturday afternoon.
Calvert High School senior Jack Hartsig proudly displays his medal for finishing in fifth place at Hereford High School on Saturday afternoon in the Maryland 2A State Cross Country Championships.
Patuxent High School's Devan Humphreys crosses the finish line in 40th place on Saturday afternoon in the Maryland 2A State Cross Country Championships at Hereford High School.
While many of the runners from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference may have dreaded the long commute to Hereford High School for the annual Maryland State Cross Country Championships and then navigating the steep hills over a slick terrain, several of them were able to shine on the state's biggest stage.
Leonardtown High School junior Elena Blodnikar earned top billing by capturing the 4A girls title by completing the course in 18 minutes, 58.8 seconds, finishing over 20 seconds clear of runner-up Varri Higgins of Bethesda-Chevy Chase. Blodnikar, who had dominated the SMAC Championship meet at Jefferson Patterson Park, had exceeded her initial goal of simply placing in the top 10.
While none of its runners earned a top 10 finish on Saturday, the Chopticon High School boys cross country team garnered the runner-up spot. Senior Mason Hoover, who had been unable to complete the course in his two previous attempts, had the Braves' best finish while 13th and was relieved that he was able to contribute to the team's success.
"I'm just so happy to be able to finally finish this course," Hoover said. "When I finished that second mile, I felt pretty confident that I could do it. We were seeded fourth as a team, so anytime you finish above that it's really a great accomplishment. I really didn't have a goal for myself, personally. I just wanted to be able to finish the course and help us do well as a team."
Calvert High School's boys team was expected to contend for the 2A state title, but senior Aidan Lundberg suffered an ankle injury in the early stages of the event and was unable to complete the course. Senior Jack Hartsig, the SMAC boys champion, finished fifth in his final attempt over the course and helped the Cavaliers place fifth overall in the team standings.
"I know this was my last time running this course, but in a way it is really kind of bittersweet," Hartsig said. "Coming in here, I really wasn't aiming for a certain time, I just wanted to finish high. I thought I had a chance at being in the top three, but I'm happy with fifth. Our team had pretty high goals, too, but being able to place fifth says a lot about how well the guys ran."
One week after capturing the 3A South Region title, Great Mills junior Carter Brotherton finished fourth (20:19.7) in the girls state meet. Two weeks after being the runner-up behind Blodnikar in the SMAC championships at Jefferson Patterson Park, Brotherton was pleased with her finish in the 3A meet and felt fortunate she did not have to chase Blodnikar in the 4A title race.
"I was seeded in fifth, so I wanted to at least be able to hold that spot," said Brotherton, who admits she plans to bypass the indoor season. "I was able to stay right there with a lot of top girls for the first mile, but then I could sense they were starting to get away from me. But I still felt pretty good coming up that last hill."
While Chopticon parlayed its SMAC Boys Cross Country title to a second-place finish at the state meet, the SMAC Champion Northern girls also had a solid showing on Saturday while taking fifth overall in the 3A girls state standings. Northern freshman Avhlee Reist led the way for the Patriots while finishing 16th (21:15.9) in the 3A girls meet.