While many of the runners from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference may have dreaded the long commute to Hereford High School for the annual Maryland State Cross Country Championships and then navigating the steep hills over a slick terrain, several of them were able to shine on the state's biggest stage.

Leonardtown High School junior Elena Blodnikar earned top billing by capturing the 4A girls title by completing the course in 18 minutes, 58.8 seconds, finishing over 20 seconds clear of runner-up Varri Higgins of Bethesda-Chevy Chase. Blodnikar, who had dominated the SMAC Championship meet at Jefferson Patterson Park, had exceeded her initial goal of simply placing in the top 10.

