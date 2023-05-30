North Point High School sophomore Christian Muscetce, junior Isaiah Coleman, senior Makai Young and senior Antoine Spencer combined to capture the Maryland 4A state title in the 400-meter relay (41.82) on Saturday afternoon at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Northern High School's Kadee Thompson completes the anchor leg of the girls' 400 relay last Saturday afternoon as the Patriots finished second in that event and placed second overall in the 3A girls team standings during the 4A/3A state track and field championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Spectators filled the grandstands at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex on Saturday afternoon for the Maryland State Outdoor Track & Field Championships, SMAC schools were on hand for both the 4A/3A meet in the morning and the 2A/1A meet in the afternoon.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Great Mills High School's Zachary Braden breaks for the start of the 400-meter relay in 3A state track and field championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex on Saturday afternoon.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Last Saturday athletes and onlookers alike perhaps could not have asked for a more ideal setting for the Maryland State Track and Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex, where a number of runners from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference thrived in both the early and late sessions, recording more than a dozen event wins.
Saturday morning the larger schools from the SMAC competed in the 4A/3A state championships and while team titles remained elusive there was one group that capped their spring in style. North Point's 400-meter relay quartet of Christian Muschtce, Isaiah Coleman, Kakai Young and Antoine Spencer combined to prevail first in that event in 41.82 seconds.
"When Isaiah handed me the baton for the last leg I just stayed focused on finishing," said Spencer, who is headed to Hampton University for men's track this fall. "I knew if I looked over to see where anyone else was it might cost me. This was a great way to end my senior season and my last time being able to run with these guys."
North Point also got several victories from a pair of female athletes on Saturday. Senior Corinne Ball was the 4A girls' champion in both the long jump (18-5.25) and the triple jump (37-0.5), while sophomore Cohren Corbin was the 4A champion in the 100-meter (12.05) and the 200 (24.72). Ball, Corbin, Jordynn Akuoko and Rebekah Ainerua combined to place second in the 800-meter relay (1:41.29).
Northern's girls had the best showing from a team perspective when the Patriots accumulated 55 points to finish second in the 3A girls bracket and two of their field performers accounted for over one-third of those points. Senior Annie Campbell captured the 3A state shot put (39-3.75) and junior Gabby Cope garnered the discus crown (139-9).
Huntingtown senior Domenion Jacobs also took home a pair of individuals titles in his final high school meet. Jacobs won both the 3A state crown in the 110-meter hurdles (14.48) and the 300 (37.87). Hurricanes' senior teammate Bridget Incorvia took second in the 300 hurdles, an event participants ran twice because organizers miscounted the number of hurdles initially on the track.
Great Mills junior Kayla Rorie captured the 3A state title in the 100 hurdles (14.62), while senior teammate Kya Barkley took second in the shot put (38-4.75) and sophomore teammates Mobolagj Popoola and Jayon Bembry tied for second in the high jump, both jumping 6-feet even. Hornets Zachary Braden, Jahdane Thaxter, Amar Holiday and KaVon Turner placed third in the 400 relay (42.8).
Chopticon's quartet of senior Bryce Dufrene and juniors Nick Watson, Dominic Longobardi and Weston Carr combined to capture the 3A state title in the boys' 3,200-meter relay (7:53.34). Dufrene had the best showing among those Braves while placing seventh in the 3,200 (9:46.80).
Several athletes from the smaller SMAC schools also departed with gold medals after the second session on Saturday in the 2A/1A state meet.
McDonough junior Kemond Felder captured the boys 2A state title in the 110 hurdles (14.63), while Patuxent senior Taisiya Reid prevailed in the 2A girls long jump (17-7.0), while teammate Sophia Estrella took second in the 300 hurdles. Calvert freshman Jada Williams-Greer captured the 2A state girls shot put title (35-8.5).