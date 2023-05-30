Last Saturday athletes and onlookers alike perhaps could not have asked for a more ideal setting for the Maryland State Track and Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex, where a number of runners from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference thrived in both the early and late sessions, recording more than a dozen event wins.

Saturday morning the larger schools from the SMAC competed in the 4A/3A state championships and while team titles remained elusive there was one group that capped their spring in style. North Point's 400-meter relay quartet of Christian Muschtce, Isaiah Coleman, Kakai Young and Antoine Spencer combined to prevail first in that event in 41.82 seconds.


