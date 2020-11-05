While the three counties that comprise the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference have been operating on different planes throughout the summer and fall, they will finally be on the same page starting next month.
Beginning on Dec. 7, the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, or SMAC, winter sports teams will be able to resume practices, with actual games set for between Jan. 4 and Feb. 13 of the new year. Fall sports practices will immediately follow, with games running from March 6 through April 17. The abbreviated spring season will follow, with games ending on June 19.
Initially, the second semester plan would have allowed winter sports practices to begin on Feb. 1, followed by fall sports and spring sports. But one major hurdle has been erased in the transitioning from winter to fall to spring sports — no overlap in practices. Fall sports practices will now begin when the winter season ends and the spring sports practices will start when the fall season ends.
“What the new schedule allows is for the teams to have six weeks with no overlap between seasons,” said Michael Watson, St. Mary’s public schools’ supervisor of athletics. “We’ve been able to add a week of competition for each sports season and now kids will not have to choose one sport over another. All of the winter sports should be able to have a full schedule of games.”
St. Mary’s County just concluded its spring sports scrimmages and is midway through its fall sports scrimmage schedules, all of which are again intra-county contests, through Dec. 4. After that, the three public high schools in St. Mary’s will make the immediate transition into winter sports season.
Calvert public schools will begin winter sports workouts next week, while Charles public schools just began fall sports practices. Calvert public high schools began sports practices earlier than St. Mary’s or Charles Counties, but athletes at those four high schools were not permitted access to equipment. St. Mary’s three public high schools had full practices and scrimmages against opposing schools, while Charles public high schools had full practices but teams were only permitted intra-squad scrimmages.
On Monday, Charles public schools’ supervisor of athletics, Steve Lee also confirmed that the county is on board with the updated sports schedule.
Coincidentally, fall sports practices in Charles County were scheduled to start on Monday and continue through Dec. 4. Unlike neighboring St. Mary’s, Charles high school teams will not have the chance to play scrimmages amongst themselves.
“As of right now, we’re on board with the Dec. 7 start date for winter sports,” Lee said. “Of course, it could all change tomorrow. Some of the schools that were scheduled to start [Monday] might have to wait until Wednesday because those schools are used as voting places. But, the plan moving forward is to have winter sports practices start on Dec. 7.”
Calvert Superintendent of schools Daniel Curry said in an email that his county is also onboard with the Dec. 7 start date. Calvert high schools began spring sports conditioning and workouts first and have since concluded spring and fall sports workouts and will commence winter sports conditioning this week through Dec. 4.
Once the Dec. 7 start date takes place, all three counties enveloped in the SMAC will be on the same page and the sports schedule will likely have a genuine, restricted SMAC flavor. With only three other counties in Maryland already offering sports — all far western counties — the winter, fall and spring sports schedules will almost assuredly be comprised of only SMAC schools.
The county supervisors all contend that some sports could be tricky, namely indoor track, swimming and wrestling. Lee noted that the swim meets could be held virtually, as was the case with the Prince-Mont Swim League during the summer, enabling meets to transpire quickly without forcing teams to travel. Three schools in Charles — St. Charles, Lackey and North Point — have indoor pools.
The basketball season should include a full slate of conference games, but crowds would be limited to 100 spectators per game, per state regulations. Lee noted that ticket sales would likely be done online and limited to family members of the players and coaches. The indoor track season, normally contested at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex, could be a casualty unless coaches agree to offer some indoor meets outdoors.
St. Mary’s Ryken High School, which plays in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, has been able to have full practices throughout the fall and the WCAC winter sports season will take place Jan. 4 through Feb. 13. The fall season will occur Feb. 15 through April 10 and the spring season will run April 12 through June 5.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews