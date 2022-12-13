One week after several of them competed in a state championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, seniors from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference faced those from Prince George's County in an annual all-star game at North Point High, fittingly, the lone state champion among the participants.

SMAC led through much of the contest, but the Prince George's All-Stars rallied for a 15-13 victory on a field goal from Charles H. Flowers kicker Conscience Abba with 2:45 remaining. In a sense, however, the SMAC players did have bragging rights since the host Eagles had been the only program between the 37 schools that comprise both regions to garner a state title.


