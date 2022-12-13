Calvert High School senior Carter Gosheff attempts to reel in this pass from teammate Stevie Oursler with one hand in the second half of Saturday's annual SMAC vs. Prince George's County all-star game at North Point. SMAC led 13-6 at the intermission but the Prince George's squad rallied for a 15-13 victory.
Players from both the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and Prince George's County All-Star teams huddle together at midfield at North Point High School following last Saturday's annual SMAC vs. PG County All-Star game won by the visiting Prince George's squad 15-13.
North Point High School senior twins Cameron Chavers, left, and Kayden Chavers stand on the field at North Point after last Saturday's SMAC vs. Prince George's County all-stars, won by the visiting Prince George's squad 15-13.
Patuxent High School senior linebacker Jalon Edwards, the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference defensive player of the year, played for the SMAC all-stars last Saturday afternoon at North Point when the local squad was upended by the Prince George's all-stars 15-13.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
One week after several of them competed in a state championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, seniors from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference faced those from Prince George's County in an annual all-star game at North Point High, fittingly, the lone state champion among the participants.
SMAC led through much of the contest, but the Prince George's All-Stars rallied for a 15-13 victory on a field goal from Charles H. Flowers kicker Conscience Abba with 2:45 remaining. In a sense, however, the SMAC players did have bragging rights since the host Eagles had been the only program between the 37 schools that comprise both regions to garner a state title.
North Point senior twins Cameron Chavers and Kayden Chavers have already traded their football pads and helmets for wrestling uniforms and both have already competed in a pair of matches as heavyweights for the Eagles on the mat. But last Saturday afternoon, the Chavers twins had one final chance to suit up in a a helmet and pads in the annual all-star game their school hosted.
"This whole season was incredible," Kayden Chavers said. "We all had to come together and play for one another. Being able to win a state championship was great. Then being able to play in the all-star game here today was special."
Patuxent senior linebacker Jalon Edwards, whose Panthers had reached the 2A/1A state title game one week earlier at Navy only to be upended by two-time champion Dunbar 22-13, enjoyed having one final chance to don a Panthers' helmet on Saturday. Edwards, the defensive player of the year in the annual Southern Maryland Coaches Association voting, already had one eye on the future.
"These last two weekends were special," said Edwards, who has received interest from at least five different colleges. "I was able to be with my teammates on the field at Navy for the state championship game last week. Then I had the chance to play with some of those guys today. Being recognized as the top defensive player in SMAC meant a lot to me. It showed that all my hard work paid off."
SMAC had owned a 13-6 lead at the intermission and still led 13-12 at the outset of the fourth quarter. But the local squad missed several scoring chances - twice getting stopped on fourth down and one deep in Prince George's territory. Failing to produce points in those situations proved problematic eventually as PG took advantage of a late turnover and claimed a 15-13 victory on a 28-yard field goal from Flowers' senior Abba.
In fact, the whirlwind of important contests for SMAC all-stars from North Point and Patuxent just over the past week were parts memorable and overwhelming. North Point had upended Arundel 31-14 eight days earlier in the 4A/3A state title game then one day later Patuxent fell to reigning champion Dunbar 22-13 in the 2A/1A state title contest.