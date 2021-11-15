A trio of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference soccer teams and one field hockey team arrived last weekend looking to put the finishing touches on their respective state title bids. When the dust settled late on Saturday night all four teams had suffered the same fate during an 11-hour span.
Saturday morning in the 1A State Field Hockey finals at Washington College, the Patuxent High School squad suffered a 1-0 loss to Pocomoke of Worcester County. Two days after getting one goal each from freshman Autumn Kern and seniors Riley Eells and Rylie Borgholthaus in a 3-1 victory over Francis Scott Key, the Panthers were unable to come up with the equalizer.
"Since they scored the only goal so late, in the last two minutes, we didn't really have time to answer," said senior Abby Alderman, who along with twin sister, Amber Alderman, both signed their National Letters of Intents to attend Eastern Michigan University for women's lacrosse. "Most of the game was played in the middle of the field. We had some chances, too, but we just couldn't score. It was tough for me and all the seniors to walk off the field, knowing it was our last field hockey game."
Then on Saturday afternoon at Linganore High School in Frederick County in a 3A State girls soccer semifinal, the Huntingtown High School girls soccer suffered a 1-0 setback to River Hill of Howard County. Hawks' senior Annie Lubitz broke the scoreless deadlock with just under three minutes left in the first half and the Hurricanes were unable to get the equalizer despite excellent chances from Megan Hinton, Annabelle Norwood and Kelsey Lawrence.
"It sucks that the girls really waited until the second half to play the way that they're capable of playing," said Huntingtown coach Scott Cleary. "I felt that we really dominated the second half. We just could not get the tying goal. But we have a really good core group of underclassmen back. I'm hoping they will learn from this and remember how much it hurt."
In the subsequent contest at Linganore in the second 3A State boys soccer semifinal, the Chopticon High School boys soccer fell to J.M. Bennett, 3-0. The Clippers got one goal each in the first half from Noah Flanders and Cooper Johnston and another in the second half from Walner Anescar and the Braves never had a response.
"This really was like a storybook season," said Chopticon coach Jason Mandeville. "We had 12 seniors and they all were such a big part of our success. We have a really good group of underclassmen who certainly learned from everything the seniors did this year and they can step in right away. Tonight we were just off a hair on passes."
Then later that evening at Montgomery Blair High School in a 2A State Girls Soccer semifinal, Calvert suffered a 1-0 setback to Hereford. One of the genuine youthful squads in the SMAC, the Cavaliers had exactly zero seniors on the roster this fall.
"I really could not be much happier with the way the girls played tonight and all season," said Calvert coach John Baker. "We don't have any seniors, so I have everyone back next year. They're going to learn from this experience. We played a team with a number of really good seniors and we didn't have any."
Calvert nearly scored the first goal of the game midway through the first half, but Abigail May had her penalty kick deflected away. Following a scoreless first half, the Bulls finally dented the scoreboard with 24 minutes remaining when Shari Atkins, the team's leading scorer with 20 goals during the regular season, drilled a direct free kick into the upper right corner of the net.