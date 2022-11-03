SMAC soccer teams advance to state quarterfinals

Players from the Huntingtown High School and Northern High girls soccer teams chase down a loose ball in the first half of Tuesday’s 3A South Region final. Huntingtown eventually prevailed 1-0 in overtime on a goal by senior Megan Hinton off an assist from twin sister Madison Hinton.
A quartet of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference soccer teams, equally divided among boys and girls squads, captured their respective region titles on Tuesday and punched their tickets to the state quarterfinals this weekend.
Both respective SMAC champions, the Calvert girls and Lackey boys, advanced on Tuesday and will host opponents this weekend while the Huntingtown girls and Northern boys also both garnered region titles.
Calvert, which defeated Huntingtown 4-1 to capture the SMAC girls soccer championship one week earlier, defeated Patuxent by the same score on Tuesday. Reni Thomas had two goals for the Cavaliers and Abby May and Aubrey Sutton each scored once while senior midfielder Morgan Myers recorded a pair of assists. Calvert will host Sparrows Point on Saturday at noon in a 2A state quarterfinal contest.
While the Cavaliers continued their quest for a 2A state title, Huntingtown stayed on course for a potential 3A crown. In their second, dramatic 1-0 victory over Northern this season, the Hurricanes, who will host Franklin on Friday at 3 p.m., recorded the “golden goal” in overtime when senior Megan Hinton scored on a header courtesy of a free kick delivered by her twin sister, Madison Hinton.
“As soon as Madz set the ball down, I worked to find the goalie and get in good position,” said Megan Hinton, who now has 17 goals and 13 assists on the season. “The first thing I did was find the goalie and then I noticed nobody marked me, maybe because of my height. When Madz sent the ball in toward me, I was determined to get a piece of it and it glanced off my head and into the net. It was such a relief.”
Lackey, which made quick work of North Point en route to capturing the SMAC boys soccer title at Chopticon, edged La Plata 2-1 on Tuesday and advanced to Saturday’s state quarterfinals against Century on Saturday at 5 p.m. Northern defeated Great Mills 2-1 to capture the 3A South Region title to punch its ticket to the 3A state quarterfinals this weekend.