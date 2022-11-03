SMAC soccer teams advance to state quarterfinals

Players from the Huntingtown High School and Northern High girls soccer teams chase down a loose ball in the first half of Tuesday’s 3A South Region final. Huntingtown eventually prevailed 1-0 in overtime on a goal by senior Megan Hinton off an assist from twin sister Madison Hinton.

 Staff photo by Ted Black

A quartet of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference soccer teams, equally divided among boys and girls squads, captured their respective region titles on Tuesday and punched their tickets to the state quarterfinals this weekend.

Both respective SMAC champions, the Calvert girls and Lackey boys, advanced on Tuesday and will host opponents this weekend while the Huntingtown girls and Northern boys also both garnered region titles.

