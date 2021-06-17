Virtually since the Maryland regional and state playoffs were unveiled several decades ago, softball teams from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference have garnered respect and numerous titles, and this spring several of them are looking to kick off the 2020s belatedly in style.
On Wednesday afternoon the Calvert High School softball team toppled host La Plata 14-3 in a 2A state semifinal. Calvert blew the game open by scoring 10 runs in the top of the seventh as sophomore Grace Atherton and junior Karlee Hughes both belted grand slams during the frame. Calvert will next play Queen Anne’s in the 2A state championship game on Friday morning at Bachman Regional Park in Glen Burnie.
That same afternoon the Northern High softball team saw its bid for an undefeated campaign come to an end when the Patriots fell to Chesapeake of Anne Arundel County 6-4. The Patriots took a tepid 4-3 lead to the top of the seventh inning then watched Chesapeake respond with three runs in the top of the frame and the hosts did not have an answer in the bottom of the inning.
When the dust finally settled after the various region playoffs last week, the La Plata High School and Calvert High School softball teams actually won their respective brackets without having to take the field. The Cavaliers won their section bracket in a walkover as the only team that entered, but the Warriors were awarded a forfeit victory over Southern of Anne Arundel County last Saturday afternoon.
In the meantime, the Leonardtown, McDonough and Northern softball teams all needed to prevail last Saturday afternoon in order to earn a spot in this week’s state quarterfinals. The Raiders topped South River 5-3 for the 4A East Region crown, Northern edged county rival Huntingtown 2-1 to take the 3A South Region title and McDonough out-slugged Gwynn Park of Prince George’s County 13-7 to claim the 1A South Region bracket.
[Wednesday afternoon update of Northern, Calvert and La Plata]
One day earlier in the 3A State quarterfinals, second seed Northern blanked Thomas Johnson 6-0 to remain undefeated and earn a home state semifinal berth against Chesapeake of Anne Arundel County. Leonardtown, which upended South River 5-3 last Saturday afternoon to claim the 4A East Region title, fell to North County 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s been a few years since we’ve had the chance to compete in the state playoffs,” said Northern softball coach Robert Earl Radford. “So, this is exciting for me and for the players. We have three senior starters and most of this team is young. Our pitcher, Marissa [Powell] is a junior and she’s been really good for us all season.”
Also on Tuesday afternoon in the 2A State quarterfinals, La Plata blanked North East of Cecil County 3-0, as sophomore hurler Jenna Goldey fanned 15 batters.
In another state quarterfinal game, Calvert defeated Boonsboro 5-2 to earn a date with La Plata in the state semifinals on Wednesday. That meeting ensured that at least one SMAC softball team would reach the state finals on Friday at Bachman Regional Park in Glen Burnie.
“Morgan [Gleason] did a great job behind the plate,” Goldey said of her catcher, recently tabbed as the Charles County softball player of the year. “I thought I had pretty good command of every pitch each inning. It felt good to finally see some runs on the board [in the sixth]. We have a lot of good hitters, so it was a total team effort.”
Last Monday afternoon in the 1A State quarterfinals, McDonough saw its ‘Cinderella season’ come to an end when the Rams were upended by Allegany 20-2. The Rams had been granted two byes into the 1A South Region final then upended host Gwynn Park 13-7.
