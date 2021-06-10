Numerous Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams are still in line for their respective regional and state titles heading into today’s various region finals. A small contingent of local squads have already advanced to the state quarterfinals starting on Monday, June 14, without having to defeat a single opponent. Others will have a chance to move to the quarterfinals with regional finals scheduled Friday, June 11.

Baseball

4A East

Wednesday — South River 12, Leonardtown 0

3A South

Friday — Region I final

North Point at Chopticon

Wednesday — Chopticon 10, Huntingtown 0

North Point 10, Great Mills 7

Monday — Huntingtown 7, Northern 3

Great Mills 12, St. Charles 5

2A South

Friday — Region I final

Southern at LaPlata

Friday — Region II final

Calvert at Patuxent

Wednesday — Southern 11, Lackey 1

Calvert 21, Douglass 0

1A South

Friday — Region II final

McDonough at Gwynn Park

Wednesday — McDonough 11, Surrattsville 1

Softball

4A East Region II

Friday — Leonardtown at South River

Wednesday — Leonardtown 8, Severna Park 3

3A South Region I

Friday — Huntingtown at Northern

Wednesday — Northern 20, Great Mills 0

Huntingtown 10, Chopticon 3

2A South Region I

Friday — La Plata hosts Southern (advanced on two byes)

Calvert is Region II champion via walkover (three byes)

1A South Region II

Friday — McDonough at Gwynn Park (Both teams advanced on two byes)

Boys lacrosse

4A East Region II

Wednesday — Broadneck 28, Leonardtown 2

3A South Region I

Friday — Northern at Huntingtown or Chopticon at Northern

Wednesday — Chopticon at Huntingtown, was postponed to June 10

Northern 20, North Point 0

Monday — Chopticon 11, Great Mills 9

2A South — La Plata is Region I champion via walkover [three byes]

Region II

Friday — Patuxent at Calvert

Girls lacrosse

4A East

Wednesday — Severna Park 19, Leonardtown 0

3A South Region I

Friday — Northern at Huntingtown

Wednesday — Huntingtown 13, Chopticon 3

Northern 21, North Point 3

Monday — Chopticon 16, Great Mills 11

2A South — La Plata is region I champion via walkover [three byes]

Region II final

Friday — Calvert at Patuxent

TED BLACK

