Numerous Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams are still in line for their respective regional and state titles heading into today’s various region finals. A small contingent of local squads have already advanced to the state quarterfinals starting on Monday, June 14, without having to defeat a single opponent. Others will have a chance to move to the quarterfinals with regional finals scheduled Friday, June 11.
Baseball
4A East
Wednesday — South River 12, Leonardtown 0
3A South
Friday — Region I final
North Point at Chopticon
Wednesday — Chopticon 10, Huntingtown 0
North Point 10, Great Mills 7
Monday — Huntingtown 7, Northern 3
Great Mills 12, St. Charles 5
2A South
Friday — Region I final
Southern at LaPlata
Friday — Region II final
Calvert at Patuxent
Wednesday — Southern 11, Lackey 1
Calvert 21, Douglass 0
1A South
Friday — Region II final
McDonough at Gwynn Park
Wednesday — McDonough 11, Surrattsville 1
Softball
4A East Region II
Friday — Leonardtown at South River
Wednesday — Leonardtown 8, Severna Park 3
3A South Region I
Friday — Huntingtown at Northern
Wednesday — Northern 20, Great Mills 0
Huntingtown 10, Chopticon 3
2A South Region I
Friday — La Plata hosts Southern (advanced on two byes)
Calvert is Region II champion via walkover (three byes)
1A South Region II
Friday — McDonough at Gwynn Park (Both teams advanced on two byes)
Boys lacrosse
4A East Region II
Wednesday — Broadneck 28, Leonardtown 2
3A South Region I
Friday — Northern at Huntingtown or Chopticon at Northern
Wednesday — Chopticon at Huntingtown, was postponed to June 10
Northern 20, North Point 0
Monday — Chopticon 11, Great Mills 9
2A South — La Plata is Region I champion via walkover [three byes]
Region II
Friday — Patuxent at Calvert
Girls lacrosse
4A East
Wednesday — Severna Park 19, Leonardtown 0
3A South Region I
Friday — Northern at Huntingtown
Wednesday — Huntingtown 13, Chopticon 3
Northern 21, North Point 3
Monday — Chopticon 16, Great Mills 11
2A South — La Plata is region I champion via walkover [three byes]
Region II final
Friday — Calvert at Patuxent
TED BLACK