Northern High School senior Sydney Parlett signs her National Letter of Intent to attend Lehigh University on a softball scholarship. Parlett is not only the catcher for the Patriots' softball team, she is also currently ranked second in the class for 2022 senior class with a 4.83 GPA.
Huntingtown High School senior Hannah Schiemer signs her National Letter of Intent last week to attend East Stroudsburg University on a women's lacrosse scholarship. A two-sport star with the Hurricanes, Schiemer also played field hockey for four seasons at Huntingtown.
Calvert High School senior Karlee Hughes signs her National Letter of Intent on Monday morning to attend the College of Charleston on a softball scholarship. A two-sport star at the school, Hughes is the shortstop and leadoff batter for the Cavaliers and she was the SMAC Chesapeake Division softball player of the year in the spring of 2021.
Patuxent High School senior twins Abby Alderman, second from left, and Amber Alderman both sign their National Letters of Intent last Thursday morning to attend Eastern Michigan University on a women's lacrosse scholarship. Seated with the twins are their father, Kevin Alderman, and mother, Jodi Alderman.
Northern High School senior Mackenzie Blackwell signs her National Letter of Intent last Wednesday to attend Eastern Michigan University to play Division I women's lacrosse scholarship. A two-sport star at the school, Blackwell also played field hockey for the Patriots this fall.
Huntingtown High School senior Donovan Powell signs his National Letter of Intent to play men's lacrosse at Lenoir Rhyne University. As a junior last spring, Powell was the SMAC Chesapeake Division boys' lacrosse player of the year.
Huntingtown High School senior Chad Connolly signs his National Letter of Intent last Wednesday morning to play Division I men's lacrosse at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. A two-sport star at the school, Connolly is also a member of the Hurricanes' football team that is the top seed in the 2A State playoffs.
Northern High School senior Sophie Hubbard signs her National Letter of Intent last week to attend the University of Mary Washington on a women's lacrosse scholarship.
Northern High School senior Marissa Powell signs her National Letter of Intent last week to attend Lafayette University on a softball scholarship.
Northern High School senior Samantha Flowers signs her National Letter of Intent last week to attend Salisbury University on a softball scholarship.
Huntingtown High School senior Andrew Schug signs his National Letter of Intent to attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis where he will play for the men's soccer team.
Huntingtown High School senior Brandon Stein signs his National Letter of Intent to attend Frostburg University to run cross country, indoor track and outdoor track.
Huntingtown High School senior Dominic Pellock signs his National Letter of Intent last week to attend Denison University on a men's soccer scholarship.
Huntingtown High School senior Ellie Richardson signs her National Letter of Intent last Wednesday morning to attend Tusculum University on a softball scholarship.
Huntingtown High School senior Ally Weaver signs her National Letter of Intent last Wednesday morning at attend Lock Haven University on a women's lacrosse scholarship.
Northern High School senior Eliza Cochran signs her National Letter of Intent to attend Eastern Michigan University to play Division I women's lacrosse.
Northern High School senior Kyla Herbert signs her National Letter of Intent last Wednesday afternoon to play women's lacrosse at Lebanon Valley College.
Northern High School senior Presleigh Vagnier signs her National Letter of Intent to play women's lacrosse at Limestone University.
Huntingtown High School senior Graham Tillett signs his National Letter of Intent last Wednesday morning to play men's lacrosse at Wingate University.
Huntingtown High School senior David Bolin signs his National Letter of Intent last Wednesday morning to play football and run track and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Patuxent High School senior Brady Powell signs his National Letter of Intent last Thursday morning to play Division I baseball at George Mason University.
Two dozen Calvert County athletes from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference signed their National Letters of Intent for their respective sports in ceremonies offered at various schools in November. Roughly one-half of them will play Division I sports in college, including baseball, softball and lacrosse at various institutions.