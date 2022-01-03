SMAC swim schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

Multiple schools vs. Northern at Hall Aquatic Center, 5 p.m.

Multiple schools vs. Lackey at Lackey, 5 p.m.

Patuxent vs. La Plata at St. Charles, 5 p.m.

Thomas Stone vs. Leonardtown at CSM Leonardtown pool, 6 p.m.

Huntingtown vs. Great Mills at St. Mary's College of Maryland pool, 6 p.m.