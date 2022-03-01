Swimmers from several of the larger schools in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference found the Maryland 4A/3A State Swim Championship meet at the University of Maryland on Saturday morning to be fairly difficult as Montgomery County schools continued their dominance at the annual event.
Walter Johnson High School captured the girls state championship with 304 points, leading a sweep of the top 11 spots by Montgomery County squads at the meet. Leonardtown (35) finished in 14th, while Great Mills (18) checked in at 18th. Winston Churchill (340.5) won the boys team title and again led a sweep of the top 11 spots for Montgomery County squads. Great Mills (21) placed 18th and Leonardtown (8) was 21st of 22 teams that scored.
While none of the SMAC swimmers on hand for the state championship meet attained a medal for finishing in the top three spots in their respective individual events or relays, Great Mills senior Sean Eby departed the College Park pool with a great sense of pride and accomplishment after closing the curtain on four years and three seasons on the team.
Eby, who also plays soccer in the fall and tennis in the spring for the school, enjoyed his final chance to compete in the 100-yard backstroke (58.40 seconds) where he placed 19th overall and relished one last chance to join teammates Robert Ross, Nolen Willey and Lucas Raney in the 400 free relay (3:32.51) and Ross, Willey and Joseph Davis on the 200 medley relay (1:43.76).
"I'm very happy to have this chance to compete here for the final time," Eby said. "I was happy with my time in the 100 back. It wasn't my personal best. I got that when I was a freshman and I have not been able to lower that since. I came close at the regional meet last week. But then being able to compete in the 200 medley relay with Joseph Davis meant a lot. We've been swimming together since we were six and seven years old."
Leonardtown swimmers Ryan Ludlow, Graham Salter, Kaden Stofferahn and Ben Harms combined to place 13th in the 400 free relay (3:30.19), best of four SMAC squads in that event. Ludlow was also 18th in the 200 free (1:51.97) and Harms was 22nd in the 50 free (23.06).
On the girls' side, Leonardtown had the best showing among the four SMAC schools on hand as freshman Madeline Chen and senior Lauren McCloskey led the way for the Raiders. Chen had the top performance among SMAC participants on Saturday morning courtesy of her fifth-place effort in the 50 free (23.91). McCloskey and Chen placed 11th and 14th, respectively, in the 100 back.
"There was a lot of really good competition here today," Chen said. "This meet was a lot bigger than any of the previous ones I've competed. I was very happy with my time in the 50 free. Of course, I was hoping to do better in the 100 back, but it was great being part of this team all season. We have a great team dynamic and it was a fun first season."
Chen, McCloskey, Ashlyn Zeier and Alexis Jarrett opened the meet by finishing 14th in the 200 medley relay (1:56.89) and later Amaya Duke, Gabrielle Bonds, McCloskey and Chen capped the occasion by placing 14th in the 400 free relay (3:50.28). Mia Pranzo, Abigail McCauley, Charlize Olson and Duke placed 18th in the 200 free relay (1:48.57).
Great Mills Sophie Chanc, Sofia Galletti, Katelyn Johnston and Addison Willey combined for 11th in the 200 free relay (1:44.37) and later Chan, Noe Baker, Johnston and Willey took 13th in the 400 free relay (3:49.85). Chan was also 14th in the 100 free (55.47) and 16th in the 50 free (25.10).