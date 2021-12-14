Swimmers from across the region were eager to dive back into the pools for practices last week in preparation for the start of the season, especially after last year's dual meets and subsequent postseason meets were all nixed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Several days each week the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center is packed with swimmers from across the Calvert County portion of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference with swimmers from Huntingtown politely concluding practices so rival Northern can dive into the pool. Last Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 8, when Calvert County schools dismissed two hours early, swimmers from Huntingtown and Northern cordially practiced simultaneously albeit on opposite sides of the bulkhead.
Northern may have been without several of its top returning swimmers that day, including Alexia Zaidi, Aspen Gaulladet, Laila Smith and Jayden Cunningham, but Patriots' coach Margaret O'Grady viewed the session with ample enthusiasm. Northern, which opened its season Wednesday evening against La Plata at Lackey, will face Huntingtown next Wednesday at the Hall aquatic center in the first genuine showdown for both squads this winter.
"We've got a really young group again this year," O'Grady said. "But we're going to have a very good girls' relay with Alexia, Aspen, Laila and Mary Katherine Stum. We're looking forward to a lot of good races. We face Huntingtown early this season, so that's going to be very exciting for the kids. Jayden is definitely our top returning boy and Ben Pinto is also going to do well this year."
Last Friday evening in a SMAC double dual meet involving Calvert, Great Mills and St. Charles, males and female swimmers from across the trio of Southern Maryland Counties all had the chance to kick off the 2021-2022 winter season at the aquatic center. Several proven commodities and genuine newcomers all made their presence known in the season opener for the trio of SMAC squads.
Great Mills freshman Katelyn Johnston captured both the girls' 100-yard butterfly (1:03.90) and the 200 individual medley (2:20.88), establishing a new school record in the latter. Johnston, who was born and raised in Japan and moved to the United States nearly 10 years ago, is eager to face the other top female swimmers in SMAC this winter.
"I know there are a lot of really fast girls in SMAC," said Johnston, who also competed for a pair of Hornets' relays. "I've been swimming competitively since I was seven or eight and I know there is going to be a lot of good competition in SMAC this winter. I was happy with my times in our first meet [last Friday]. Now, I want to get down to 2:18 in the 200 IM."
Calvert senior Jeffery Rivas easily won the 500 free (6:24.45) and finished second in the 100 back and was part of two Cavaliers' relays. After being unable to compete last winter when the 2020-21 season was eventually nixed by the coronavirus after practices had commenced, Rivas is eager to see what he can accomplish in his final season at Calvert.
"I took a new personal best in the 500, which I really wasn't expecting," Rivas said. "It was a really good first meet. I was happy with the way the whole team swam tonight. We have a lot of younger guys on the team this season, but our relays are going to be really good. I just want to keep dropping time each meet."