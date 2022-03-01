While their counterparts were humbled considerably in the 4A/3A state swim meet in the morning, swimmers from the various smaller schools in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference had a genuine impact on the Maryland 3A/2A/1A State Swim Championships on Saturday afternoon at the University of Maryland in College Park.
In fact, the La Plata High School girls team accumulated 207 points and finished third overall as Montgomery County schools Damascus (283) and Poolesville (267) finished one-two. Although Damascus may have departed with the team title and La Plata may have settled for minor spoils, Warriors' sophomore Addy Donnick clearly was the dominant force in the 3A/2A/1A meet.
La Plata's girls simply could not have asked for a better start to the 3A/2A/1A meet on Saturday afternoon as Donnick, freshman Jadyn Woolsey, sophomore Emma French and junior Kaeleigh Cupples combined to win the 200-yard medley relay (1:48.69). Before the day was over, Donnick would make her presence known in three more events, securing gold in each of them.
Donnick later lived up to her role as the top seed in the girls' 100 free (50.96), lowering her personal best in the process. She then anchored the triumphant girls 200 free relay (1:38.92) that also included familiar teammates Cupples, French and Woolsey and less than 30 minutes later delivered an encore performance for the ages.
Heading into the girls' 100 backstroke, Donnick was actually the second seed as Damascus senior and Auburn University recruit Carly Sebring arrived as the top seed by a scant two one-hundredths of a second. Sebring had finished slightly ahead of Donnick in the opening backstroke leg of the 200 medley relay, eventually won by the Warriors, and onlookers expected a similar outcome in the 100 back.
Through the first 75 yards of the 100 back, Sebring had reached the walls with a narrow advantage and looked to polish off the victory in the final lap. Donnick, however, had other intentions. When the two made the final flip turns almost simultaneously, Donnick appeared to find another gear in the last 10-12 yards and pulled away to prevail in 53.68, establishing a new meet record and Junior Nationals cut.
"Ever since the psych sheet came out and I saw that she [Sebring] was the number one seed in the 100 back, I really wanted to win that race," said Donnick, who intends to play lacrosse for the school this spring. "I worked really hard in practice this week. I felt good the whole meet. But I was really focused on winning the backstroke."
Several hours after they combined to take the medley relay, Woolsey, Cupples, French and Donnick returned to capture the 200 free relay (1:38.92) in another meet record clocking. Donnick not only accounted for four gold medals but established state meet records in both individual events and was also part of two relays that set new meet standards.
In addition to taking the 100 back, Donnick also won the 100 free (50.95) in meet record style and Woolsey added to the Warriors' gold medal count by taking the 50 free (24.17). Among the rising stars in the conference, Woolsey would also place second in the girls' 100 breaststroke (1:07.35), finishing just one-tenth of a second behind Middletown junior Heidi Tomlin.
Huntingtown was best among the other SMAC girls teams with 58 points, good for 14th. Patuxent (5) placed 23rd, McDonough (4) tied with Brunswick for 24th and Calvert (2) was 25th. Hurricanes' senior Emma Biehn was 11th in the 100 butterfly (1:02.65) and senior teammate Gabby Schmidt (5;43.96) was 11th in the 500 free.
"This whole day was really bittersweet," said Schmidt, who also swims for Kings Landing each summer in the Prince-Mont league. "I knew coming over here this was going to be my last high school meet. I added a little time in the 500, but I was glad to be able to spend this day with my friends and teammates."
On the boys side, La Plata accumulated 134 points to finish fifth overall, best among the SMAC teams on hand. Calvert (57) placed 14th, Huntingtown (35) was 16th, Thomas Stone (29) took 17th, McDonough (11) was 23rd, Lackey (7) finished 24th and Patuxent (5) finished 28th.
Among the SMAC boys on hand for the 3A/2A/1A State meet, La Plata freshman Gavin Abelende finished second in the 100 free (47.34) and was third in the 50 free (21.60). Thomas Stone senior Clayton Jameson had the best showing. Jameson placed fourth in the 200 IM (2:01.09) and later claimed fifth in the 100 back (56.45).