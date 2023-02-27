La Plata High School sophomore Gavin Abelende prepares to dive into the pool for the start of the boys' 100-yard freestyle on Saturday afternoon in the 2A/1A state swim championships at the University of Maryland. Abelende won that event in 45.74 seconds after earlier capturing the state title in the 50 free (21.19).
La Plata High School junior Addy Donnick prepares for the start of the girls' 100-yard backstroke during the Maryland 2A/1A state swim championships at the University of Maryland on Saturday. Donnick won that event in 55.15 seconds and took the 100 freestyle (50.39) as well to lead the Warriors girls to a third-place finish at the meet.
St. Charles High School sophomore Josiah Moore completes the backstroke portion of the boys' 200-yard individual medley on Saturday afternoon in the 2A/1A state swim championships at the University of Maryland.
La Plata High School Clinton Cupples completes the backstroke portion of the boys' 200-yard individual medley on Saturday afternoon in the 2A/1A state swim championships at the University of Maryland in College Park.
Patuxent High School sophomore Kennedy Sloan is well on her way to finishing sixth in the girls' 100-yard butterfly (1:03.01) on Saturday afternoon in the 2A/1A state swim championships at the University of Maryland in College Park.
La Plata High School junior Addy Donnick approaches the wall en route to capturing the 2A/1A girls' 100-yard backstroke (55.15) State title for the second consecutive year. Donnick also won the 100 freestyle (50.39) earlier in a personal best clocking and the Warriors finished third overall among the girls' teams in the 2A/1A meet on Saturday.
La Plata High School sophomore Gavin Abelende is all smiles while holding the pair of gold medals he attained on Saturday afternoon by capturing state titles in both the 2A/1A boys' 50-yard freestyle (21.19) and 100 free (45.74) at the University of Maryland in College Park.
La Plata High School junior Addy Donnick is all smiles while brandishing a quartet of medals she attained on Saturday during the 2A/1A state swim championships at the University of Maryland. Donnick won both the 100 back (55.15) and 100 free (50.39) for a second straight year to lead the Warriors' girls to a third-place finish overall.
Leonardtown High School senior John Masiello finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke (56.95) and fifth in the 50 free (21.39) on Saturday afternoon in the 4A/3A state swim championships at the University of Maryland in College Park.
The results board on the wall of the University of Maryland aquatic center tells the tale as La Plata High School sophomore Gavin Abelende captured the 2A/1A state title in the boys' 50-yard freestyle in 21.19 seconds on Saturday.
La Plata High School sophomore Gavin Abelende prepares to dive into the pool for the start of the boys' 100-yard freestyle on Saturday afternoon in the 2A/1A state swim championships at the University of Maryland. Abelende won that event in 45.74 seconds after earlier capturing the state title in the 50 free (21.19).
Staff photo by Ted Black
La Plata High School junior Addy Donnick prepares for the start of the girls' 100-yard backstroke during the Maryland 2A/1A state swim championships at the University of Maryland on Saturday. Donnick won that event in 55.15 seconds and took the 100 freestyle (50.39) as well to lead the Warriors girls to a third-place finish at the meet.
Staff photo by Ted Black
St. Charles High School sophomore Josiah Moore completes the backstroke portion of the boys' 200-yard individual medley on Saturday afternoon in the 2A/1A state swim championships at the University of Maryland.
Staff photo by Ted Black
La Plata High School Clinton Cupples completes the backstroke portion of the boys' 200-yard individual medley on Saturday afternoon in the 2A/1A state swim championships at the University of Maryland in College Park.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Patuxent High School sophomore Kennedy Sloan is well on her way to finishing sixth in the girls' 100-yard butterfly (1:03.01) on Saturday afternoon in the 2A/1A state swim championships at the University of Maryland in College Park.
Staff photo by Ted Black
La Plata High School junior Addy Donnick approaches the wall en route to capturing the 2A/1A girls' 100-yard backstroke (55.15) State title for the second consecutive year. Donnick also won the 100 freestyle (50.39) earlier in a personal best clocking and the Warriors finished third overall among the girls' teams in the 2A/1A meet on Saturday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
La Plata High School sophomore Gavin Abelende is all smiles while holding the pair of gold medals he attained on Saturday afternoon by capturing state titles in both the 2A/1A boys' 50-yard freestyle (21.19) and 100 free (45.74) at the University of Maryland in College Park.
Staff photo by Ted Black
La Plata High School junior Addy Donnick is all smiles while brandishing a quartet of medals she attained on Saturday during the 2A/1A state swim championships at the University of Maryland. Donnick won both the 100 back (55.15) and 100 free (50.39) for a second straight year to lead the Warriors' girls to a third-place finish overall.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Leonardtown High School senior John Masiello finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke (56.95) and fifth in the 50 free (21.39) on Saturday afternoon in the 4A/3A state swim championships at the University of Maryland in College Park.
Staff photo by Ted Black
The results board on the wall of the University of Maryland aquatic center tells the tale as La Plata High School sophomore Gavin Abelende captured the 2A/1A state title in the boys' 50-yard freestyle in 21.19 seconds on Saturday.
Swimmers from the across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference who ventured to the University of Maryland for Saturday's divided state championship meets arrived with the same goals of attaining individual and team titles, and two members of one squad earned gold medals.
In the second half of the split Maryland State Swim Championships on Feb. 25 in College Park, La Plata junior Addy Donnick and sophomore Gavin Abelende both earned a pair of individual state titles on Saturday and both were prominent on a pair of relays that fared well. Donnick won both the girls' 100-yard freestyle (50.39) and 100 backstroke (55.15), while Abelende took both the boys' 50 free (21.19) and 100 free (45.74).
"I was really happy with my 100 free," said Donnick, who won the same two events last winter. "I took a new personal best in the 100 free. I didn't get a personal best in the 100 back, but it was a seasonal best for me. I didn't have a lot of competition in that event this year, but I still won by five seconds."
Donnick and her teammates on the La Plata girls squad attained 219 points to finish third overall, while fellow SMAC schools Patuxent (20) placed 20th and Huntingtown (11) was 22nd. Swimmers from Calvert, Lackey and Thomas Stone also competed in the girls events on Saturday but did not attain any points, reserved for individuals and relays who finished 16th or better.
Donnick, sophomore Jadyn Woolsey, freshman Rylin Mussante and senior Kaeleigh Cupples combined to take second in the 200 medley relay (1:50.81) and later sophomore Alex Rupard, Woolsey, Cupples and Donnick also placed second in the 200 free relay (1:40.84). Woolsey was second in the 50 free and she and Cupples were sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 100 breast.
Abelende and his male counterparts on the Warriors earned 166 points at the meet to finish fourth among boys and best among SMAC teams. Calvert (80) finished 10th overall, while Huntingtown (64) placed 14th, Patuxent (14) was 19th and McDonough (12) tied for 20th. St. Charles also had male swimmers compete at the state meet but neither of them scored.
"When I came here today, I wanted to win and I wanted to drop time in both events," Abelende said. "Of course, I really wanted to win both. I was really happy being able to win my events and help my team score. Our relays were really good today."
Gavin Abelende, freshman Landon Abelende, sophomore Clinton Cupples and junior Nathan Todd opened the meet by placing fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:39.89) and later that same quartet took second in the 400 free relay (3:15.96). Cupples was second in the 100 fly (51.10) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:01.26).
Calvert senior Drew Lynch finished third in the 200 free (1:44.70) and was fourth in the 200 IM. Cavaliers siblings Jacob Strain placed 11th in the 100 breast (1:05.59) and Riley Strain was 12th in the 100 back (1:01.57). Lynch, the Strain brothers and Chase Foveaux combined to place sixth in the 200 free relay (1:33.94)
Huntingtown junior Tommy Biehn was eighth in the 100 fly (55.13). Biehn, senior Lincoln Johnson, junior Owne Yeatman and sophomore Tyler Droneberger combined to finish seventh in the 200 free relay (1:34.67), and that same quartet had opened the meet by placing 13th in the 200 medley relay (1:52.11).
Patuxent sophomore Kennedy Sloan placed sixth in the girls' 100 fly (1:03.01), one spot ahead of La Plata freshman Rylin Mussante. Warriors' freshman Ashlyn Milani, sophomore Ella Dennison, junior Mackenzie Meiser and Rupard combined to place seventh in the girls' 400 free relay (4:04.34). Milani and Dennison were 15th and 16th, respectively, in the 200 free, followed closely by Thomas Stone's Amanda Cartwright.
While La Plata had a strong showing among boys and girls at the 2A/1A state meet, the earlier 4A/3A meet was once again a showcase for the various Montgomery County squads as SMAC schools settled for minor spoils in the first session. Montgomery County schools occupied the top 10 places in the boys' standings with Leonardtown finishing 11th. Montgomery schools owned the top 12 spots on the girls' side with Leonardtown 15th.
Leonardtown senior John Masiello clearly had the best showing for the SMAC schools in the earlier meet on Saturday. Masiello finished third in the boys' 100 breaststroke (56.95) and fifth in the 50 free (21.39). Masiello, juniors Samuel Walls and Kaden Stafferahn and sophomore Ryan Ludlow combined to place 14th in the 200 medley relay (1:41.30).
Walls, who finished 14th in the 100 fly (56.38), joined Ludlow, senior Will Casetta and sophomore Kody Clarke combined to place 12th in the 200 free relay (1:33.41). Walls, Stofferahn, Ludlow and Masiello capped the meet by placing eighth in the 400 free relay (3:17.02). Sophomore Madeline Chen was fourth in the 50 free (23.85) and 11th in the 100 back (1:00.44).
Great Mills' boys finished 20th with 11 points, although it was one Hornet that accounted for all of their scoring. Senior Joseph Davis finished 10th in the boys' 50 free (23.02) and 13th in the 100 free (48.88). Junior teammate Addison Willey was 14th in the 50 free (25.22) and 16th in the 100 free (55.30).