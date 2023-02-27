Swimmers from the across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference who ventured to the University of Maryland for Saturday's divided state championship meets arrived with the same goals of attaining individual and team titles, and two members of one squad earned gold medals.

In the second half of the split Maryland State Swim Championships on Feb. 25 in College Park, La Plata junior Addy Donnick and sophomore Gavin Abelende both earned a pair of individual state titles on Saturday and both were prominent on a pair of relays that fared well. Donnick won both the girls' 100-yard freestyle (50.39) and 100 backstroke (55.15), while Abelende took both the boys' 50 free (21.19) and 100 free (45.74).


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews