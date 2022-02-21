Swimmers from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference had the chance to earn a berth at this Saturday's Maryland State Swim Championships at the University of Maryland courtesy of several superb efforts last weekend in the 4A/3A North Region Swim Championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Leonardtown High School's girls, fresh off their narrow SMAC championship triumph, placed fourth with 242 points, while Great Mills finished seventh (152), Northern eighth (125), North Point ninth (74) and Chopticon 14th (28). Among the SMAC boys, Great Mills took fourth (196), Leonardtown seventh (149), North Point eighth (125), Northern 11th (93) and Chopticon 13th (17).
Victories were few and far between for SMAC swimmers at the 4A/3A North Region meet on Saturday, but Leonardtown freshman Madeline Chen and Raiders' senior Lauren McCloskey finished one/two in the girls' 100-yard backstroke. Chen won the event in 1:00.80, less than two-tenths of a second better than McCloskey in a dramatic finish.
"i knew it was going to be close," Chen said. "When I looked over, I actually thought that she had won and I was second. I was just happy that we placed first and second. I'm excited to be able to have a chance to compete at states next week. I've never swam [at Maryland]."
McCloskey had been a key component in two Leonardtown teams that earned spots at the state meet as a freshman and sophomore, but the entire winter season was nixed in 2020-21 so this will mark the Raiders' senior's third attempt at landing state glory.
"It's a fast pool, probably the fastest in the state," McCloskey said. "I can't wait to get back over there. I'm just hoping to be able to go there and drop time. It was a lot of fun today. Our relays did really well and we finished fourth as a team."
Northern sophomores Aspen Gallaudet, Lyla Smith, Mary Kathryn Stum and junior Alexia Zaidi promptly capped the meet by taking the girls' 400-yard freestyle relay (3:41.98). Two weeks earlier in the SMAC championships at the St. Mary's College of Maryland, that same quartet had also capped that meet by taking the same event in 3:39.57.
In the boys' 400 free relay, the Leonardtown quartet of Ryan Ludlow, Kaden Stofferahn, Ben Harms and Sam Walls finished third (3:29.25) and Great Mills' Robert Ross, Joshua Kim, Nolan Willey and Joseph Davis claimed fifth (3:35.19). Northern won the secondary heat of the same event in 3:40.84 to finish seventh overall.
Swimmers from Leonardtown, Northern, Great Mills and Chopticon will next have the chance to compete this Saturday morning in the 4A/3A State Swimming and Diving Championships at the University of Maryland in College Park. Swimmers from the smaller SMAC schools who competed in the 3A/2A/1A South Region Swim Championships on Saturday evening will next have the chance to compete this Saturday afternoon at the state meet.