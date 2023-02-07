Calvert High School senior Jack Hartsig captured the boys' 800-meter run (2:04.15) on Monday afternoon in the 2A East Region Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Calvert High School senior Jack Hartsig captured the boys' 800-meter run (2:04.15) on Monday afternoon in the 2A East Region Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Westlake High School junior Ebube Emechebe heads into the final lap of the 1,600 relay on Monday afternoon in the 2A East Region Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Staff photo by Ted Black
McDonough High School junior Kemond Felder, far left, captured the 55-meter hurdles final (8.27) on Monday evening in the 2A East Region Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Calvert High School senior David Rodenhaver dominated the 3,200-meter run (10:15.29) on Monday afternoon in the 2A East Region Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex.
Although none of the schools that competed in Monday's 2A East Region Indoor Track meet at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex could garner a team title, a bevy of athletes from those schools performed well enough to punch their tickets to the state indoor championships at the same venue on Feb. 21-22.
Among the SMAC boys teams that competed on Monday, Westlake had the best showing as the Wolverines accumulated 64 points to finish third, followed by Calvert (51) in fourth, La Plata (30) in fifth, McDonough (29) seventh, Patuxent (19) 11th, Thomas Stone (13) 14th and Lackey (1) was 16th. Parkside (86) won the boys' team title with Kent Island (68) edging Westlake for second.
Westlake junior Ebebe Emechebe won both the 55-meter dash (6.60) and the 300 (36.23), junior Darnel Gerald-Janifer took the 500 (1:09.77) and the Wolverines captured both the 800 relay (1:33.44) and the 1,600 relay (3:38.28). Westlake junior Nasir Shakur placed fourth in the shot put (41-00).
Calvert seniors Jack Hartsig and David Rodenhaver were both part of the Cavaliers' 3,200 meter relay (8:32.69) and both would later garner individual titles. Hartsig won the 800 (2:04.15) and was also second in the 1,600 (4:40.38), while Rodenhaver capped his outing by taking the 3,200 (10:15.29) in dominant, comfortable fashion.
"I wanted to get out early and just be able to run my own race," said Rodenhaver, who recently signed his National Letter of Intent to run cross country and track at Ryder University in New Jersey. "I wasn't getting pressured, so I kind of got a little complacent the last lap. But I'm looking forward to states. I know I won't be able to get complacent that day."
McDonough junior Kemond Felder captured the 55 hurdles (8.27) in just his third attempt at taking that event. Felder, who also played football for the Rams during the fall and plans to run outdoor track for McDonough in the spring, is already eager to see how he will fare in the upcoming state indoor meet at the same venue in two weeks time.
"I've been working really hard all season," Felder said. "But I know that I am going to have to work harder these next two weeks. This was only my third time competing in the 55 hurdles. When I realized that I won it was very rewarding."
On the girls' side, Patuxent (43) had the best finish among Southern Maryland schools by taking fourth, followed by Calvert (36) in sixth, La Plata (25) in eighth, Westlake (22) ninth, Lackey (14) in 12th, McDonough (9) 13th and Thomas Stone (7) was 14th. Kent Island (136) easily won the girls' region title, more than doubling runner-up Rising Sun (61).
Patuxent senior Taisiya Reid won the 55 (7.29) and the high jump (5-03), joining sophomore Elijah Smalley (5-11) in that category. Calvert freshman Jada Williams-Greer took the triple jump (34-03) and sophomore teammate Madison McCurry finished third in both the 1,600 (5:28.14) and the 3,200 (12:14.15) just two days after competing in four events for Calvert in the SMAC swim championships at St. Mary's College of Maryland.