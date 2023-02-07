Although none of the schools that competed in Monday's 2A East Region Indoor Track meet at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex could garner a team title, a bevy of athletes from those schools performed well enough to punch their tickets to the state indoor championships at the same venue on Feb. 21-22.

Among the SMAC boys teams that competed on Monday, Westlake had the best showing as the Wolverines accumulated 64 points to finish third, followed by Calvert (51) in fourth, La Plata (30) in fifth, McDonough (29) seventh, Patuxent (19) 11th, Thomas Stone (13) 14th and Lackey (1) was 16th. Parkside (86) won the boys' team title with Kent Island (68) edging Westlake for second.


