In the span of less than three hours on a recent afternoon, a trio of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams saw their bids for an unbeaten state title all come to an end on their home fields.
Last Wednesday, June 16, the Huntingtown High School girls lacrosse team as well as both the La Plata and Northern softball teams saw their previously unbeaten seasons come to an end in their respective state semifinals. All three squads were upended at home, two of them by non-conference rivals and two in rather lopsided fashion.
Prior to being thumped by eventual 3A state champion Marriotts Ridge 14-4, the Huntingtown girls lacrosse team had handled many of its rivals and only had close calls in two games against Northern and the state quarterfinals against River Hill. The Hurricanes edged Northern 9-7 to take the region crown then rallied from a 7-4 deficit to down River Hill 12-7.
"I think all of us are just happy to be able to have a season," said Huntingtown senior Kenley Zeruto, who is headed to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for women's lacrosse this fall. "We got to have shortened seasons for fall and for spring. When the year began I don't think any of us thought there was going to be a season."
The La Plata softball team headed into the revived region and state tournament as the defending 2A state champions courtesy of their 2019 title. The Warriors enjoyed a perfect run through this year's SMAC Potomac Division league schedule and championship game, then won the 2A South Region thanks to a 7-3 victory over Southern of Anne Arundel.
But last Wednesday afternoon in the state quarterfinals, the Warriors saw their bid for a perfect season come to a screeching halt when they were upended by visiting Calvert 14-3. In actuality, the contest was much closer than the final score indicated with the visitors owning a modest, 4-2 lead through six innings then erupting for 10 runs in the top of the seventh on grand slams from Grace Atherton and Karlee Hughes.
"It wasn't the way that we wanted our season to end, but we had a great season up to this point," said senior center fielder Peyton Krehling, who is headed to the College of Southern Maryland this fall to play volleyball and potentially softball in the spring. "Last year we didn't get to have a season and that was really disappointing.So, just to be able to have a season and region and state playoffs really meant a lot."
That same afternoon the Northern softball team came within three outs of earning a berth in the 3A softball state title game at the Bachman Sports Complex in Anne Arundel County. The Patriots took a 4-3 lead to the top of the seventh only to watch Chesapeake rally courtesy of a three-run homer to prevail 6-4. The Cougars then edged North County 1-0 to take home the 3A state crown last Friday.