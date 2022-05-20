Friday, May 20

Boys lacrosse 2A State semifinal at Wheaton High School

Huntingtown vs. Easton, 4 p.m.

Girls lacrosse 2A State semifinal at Wheaton High School

Huntingtown vs. Hereford, 6 p.m.

Girls lacrosse 3A State semifinals at Paint Branch High School

Northern vs. Marriotts Ridge, 6 p.m.

Baseball 2A State quarterfinal

Queen Anne's at Patuxent, 4 p.m.

Baseball 3A State quarterfinal

Northern at Reservoir, 4 p.m.

Softball 2A State quarterfinal

Eastern Tech at Calvert, 4 p.m.

Softball 3A State quarterfinal

Howard at Chopticon, 4 p.m.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews