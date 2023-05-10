North Point High School's Cleopatra Solomon returns a serve in last Friday's quarterfinal round of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championships at North Point. Solomon won that match and would eventually capture the SMAC girls' singles title the next day on her home court.
La Plata High School sophomore Harold Nacua returns a serve in last Friday's opening round of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Tennis Championships at North Point. Nacua arrived as the defending boys' singles champion but he settled for fourth in this year's SMAC Tennis tournament.
Westlake High School's David Yum fires a serve across the net in last Friday's opening round of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Tennis Championships at North Point. Yum won his opening match 8-1 but he would eventually settle for third in his chase for the boys' singles title on Saturday afternoon.
Last weekend when North Point High School hosted the annual Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championships during a frenetic 48-hour stretch, male and female players alike sought to commence the postseason portion of the schedule with a victory that elevated their confidence moving forward.
When the dust settled on Saturday afternoon at North Point, Leonardtown High School emerged with the team title with a grand sum of 48 points, followed by Great Mills (33), Huntingtown (21), North Point (16), Chopticon (12), La Plata (10), McDonough (9) and Westlake (6). In the five different events offered, there were five different schools represented with at least one champion.
Leonardtown's Jacob Farren captured the boys' single title on Saturday by defeating county rival Eric Hoffman of Great Mills, 6-4, 6-1, while Westlake's David Yum took third and defending champion Harold Nacua of La Plata was fourth after Yum won the consolation match 6-0, 6-0.
In the opening round of the SMAC tennis tournament last Friday, Nacua, the reigning boys single champion was on an adjacent court with Yum. Both would coast to lopsided victories in their respective opening matches and between games would point at one another an utter one word — finals. Their eventual meeting was just shy of their expected goal.
"We're close friends off the court, but once the matches start then that [friendship] ends," Nacua said. "The way the brackets were set up, we could meet in the finals. For me, it's all about playing with confidence and hitting the ball with confidence. If you don't play with confidence, you're not going to succeed."
North Point's Cleopatra Solomon won the girls' singles tournament, getting the better of Leonardtown's Ally Dutch in the championship match 6-0, 6-0, while La Plata's Lauren Kelly took third by winning a marathon consolation match with Leonardtown's Yasmeen Bouhussein 6-2, 0-6, 10-6.
Chopticon's tandem of Ben Farrell and Dylan Colliflower garnered the boys' doubles' title and also did so in a prolonged outing. The Braces' duo edged McDonough's Noah Cusack and Chris Jowzik 6-3, 4-6, 13-11 for the title. Great Mills' tandem of Mark Hoffman and Aarav Sharma defeated Leonardtown's Kase Songy and Josh Blottenberger 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 in another marathon event.
Huntingtown's Bella White and Lucy Staley combined to take the girls' doubles' title with a victory over Leonardtown's Rachel Shaw and Gretchen Fleck, while Great Mills' tandem of Leslie Pope and Ethan Torgesen took the mixed doubles' title courtesy of their win over Huntingtown's Ella Williams and Jalon Bain.