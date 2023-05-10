Last weekend when North Point High School hosted the annual Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championships during a frenetic 48-hour stretch, male and female players alike sought to commence the postseason portion of the schedule with a victory that elevated their confidence moving forward.

When the dust settled on Saturday afternoon at North Point, Leonardtown High School emerged with the team title with a grand sum of 48 points, followed by Great Mills (33), Huntingtown (21), North Point (16), Chopticon (12), La Plata (10), McDonough (9) and Westlake (6). In the five different events offered, there were five different schools represented with at least one champion.


