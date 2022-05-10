Exactly one week after they embarked on their quest for the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference individual and doubles tennis titles, the eventual SMAC champions finally had time to celebrate Monday afternoon at North Point High School.
Great Mills was represented in both the boys and girls doubles finals on Monday and both Hornets' tandems prevailed. Great Mills senior Sean Eby and junior Mark Hoffman combined to claim the boys' doubles title, and Hornets' ladies Katie O'Toole and Leslie Pope avenged an earlier, dramatic, three-set setback to Huntingtown's Bella Rosasco and Sarah Naron to win the girls' doubles crown.
"This whole season we've gone undefeated and so far we have not dropped a set and no one has taken four games from us," Eby said. "We work really well together and we communicate all the time on the court. I think we're definitely capable of winning the region and making it to states. Winning the SMAC title just gives us that much more confidence."
"I thought we played really well together the whole tournament," O'Toole said. "We both served well and we know where we are on the court at all times. We knew it was going to be a close match. But I think we were motivated to beat them since they had beaten us the last time we played."
Huntingtown was represented in three of the five championship finals on Monday, but only the mixed doubles' tandem of juniors Andrew Hand and Hannah Staley could emerge with a title. Hand and Staley edged Leonardtown's Will Cassetta and Masala Iswara 7-5 and 6-4 to earn the SMAC title.
North Point junior Cleopatra Solomon was able to hold court on numerous levels as the Eagles' left-handed player defeated Huntingtown sophomore Bella White, 6-0, 6-0. Solomon admitted that her southpaw serves and forehand returns give her a distinct advantage over players such as White who are overwhelmingly right-handed on both accounts.
"My serves were the whole key and being left-handed really helped," Solomon said. "I think it's tough for most players to adapt to any left-handed server. But I was playing with a lot of confidence the whole tournament. I'm excited to be able to compete for the region title and see how far I can get at states."
La Plata freshman King Herald Nacua captured the boys' singles title 6-1, 6-4 over Leonardtown's Jacob Ferren. Nacua had coasted to a victory in the first set then found himself genuinely unexpectedly down 4-3 midway through the second set when he suddenly regained his confidence and his skill sets in one fell swoop.
"Really, the whole key is to always be confident," Nacua said. "I always believe that I am going to win. But in the second set I was down 3-4 and I thought 'what are you doing?' and then I went back to playing the way I know how and I was able to win the next three sets. But I'm confident I can win regions and then go to states and win there, too."