More than a dozen tennis players from Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schools headed to Frederick High School last weekend seeking to put the finishing touches on their 2023 campaign with a Maryland state title either in singles or doubles competition.

Huntingtown junior Bella White and freshman Lucy Staley had never played together until their first practice on March 1, but the Hurricanes' talented tandem became quickly acquainted on and off the court. White and Staley eventually captured the SMAC mixed doubles' tournament title and the 2A South Region title and then advanced to the state finals last Saturday.


