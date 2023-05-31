La Plata High School sophomore Herald Nacua reached the Maryland 2A state boys singles championship finals last Saturday at Frederick High School where he lost in the finals after cruising through quarter- and semifinal rounds.
Huntingtown High School junior Bella White, left, and freshman Lucy Staley display their second-place medals after they reached the 2A state girls' doubles finals at Frederick High School last Saturday. White and Staley had previously combined to capture the SMAC girls' doubles title and 2A South Region titles.
Photo courtesy Huntingtown High School/Vashawne Gross
Staff photo by Ted Black
More than a dozen tennis players from Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schools headed to Frederick High School last weekend seeking to put the finishing touches on their 2023 campaign with a Maryland state title either in singles or doubles competition.
Huntingtown junior Bella White and freshman Lucy Staley had never played together until their first practice on March 1, but the Hurricanes' talented tandem became quickly acquainted on and off the court. White and Staley eventually captured the SMAC mixed doubles' tournament title and the 2A South Region title and then advanced to the state finals last Saturday.
"Me and Lucy had never played together at any point until our very first practice," said White, who two years earlier had joined brother Brady White on the Huntingtown mixed doubles' tandem that also reached the state finals. "We were able to hit it off right away. We worked well together on the court and we became good friends off the court."
White and Staley maintained their winning way through the first two rounds of the state tournament, upending Allison Carver and Jillian Conway of Century, 7-6, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. They then edged Emma Walsh and Stellar von Kessler of Hereford, 6-4, 6-4, in a demanding semifinal match.
In the finals, however, White and Staley fell to Suzy Wu and Kyra McGlinchey of Poolesville in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.
"It was really exciting just to be playing for a state title again," White said. "Our semifinal match was so intense. That was a great match. But the key for me and Lucy all season was communicating and constantly talking on the court. In doubles you have to have trust in your teammate and know what each other is doing on every point."
La Plata sophomore Herald Nacua, who had captured the SMAC boys singles title as a freshman only to settle for fourth in the tournament earlier this year, rebounded to win the 2A South Region title and eventually earned a berth in the 2A state title match last Saturday only to be upended by Andy Wu of Poolesville High School in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0.
Nacua, who rebounded from his fourth-place finish at SMAC to capture the 2A South Region title, defeated William Pallan of Hereford, 6-2, 6-1, in the state quarterfinals then punched his ticket to the championship match by edging Jake Hershey of Easton, 6-0, 4-6, 1-0 in the state semifinals.
Great Mills' mixed doubles tandem of Ethan Torgesen and Leslie Pope had also parlayed their SMAC title to a 3A East Region crown and then promptly won their 3A state quarterfinal match over Bea Buchman and Andrew Kaufmann of Towson in a grueling affair, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2). That was before losing to the eventual state champions Adele Lair and Jai Khanna of River Hill in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.