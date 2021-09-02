After several weeks of running, jumping, blocking and volleying in hot, stuffy gymnasiums that often bordered on unbearable, volleyball players from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference were prepared to embark on a fall campaign that could eventually end with a state title.
Last spring, during an abbreviated schedule that was offered several months belatedly, Northern High School rebounded from a setback at Leonardtown High to defeat the Raiders in the SMAC Chesapeake Division Championship game. But the Patriots will hardly arrive as the favorites for the SMAC, 3A South Region or 3A state title this fall after losing five starters, including SMAC Chesapeake player of the year Allie Droneberger.
“We’re going to be young this year,” said Northern coach Bobby Gibbons, who has guided the Patriots to two state titles and one state runner-up honor. “We only have one returning senior and a lot of girls moving up from the junior varsity team. We might struggle a little bit early, but I think we’ll be pretty good by the end of the year.”
While Northern was nearly decimated by graduation, Leonardtown looms the future book favorite to capture the SMAC championship and then contend for the 4A East and state titles. The Raiders return their entire starting lineup, including middle hitter Shannen Litten and setter Kira Snyder and outside hitter and budding journalist Samantha Newton.
“I think we’re all excited about what we could accomplish this season,” said Leonardtown senior middle blocker Emily Boyd. “There are a lot of really good teams in SMAC and our region is always tough. Our first match is against Broadneck [of Anne Arundel County on Sept. 8] and they’re always very good.”
While Northern and Leonardtown are on opposite ends of the spectrum in regards to losing key players to graduation, Calvert, Huntingtown and Patuxent high schools are among those teams in the middle. Of that trio, Huntingtown is hoping to topple Leonardtown this fall for SMAC honors, while Calvert and Patuxent will both look to emerge from the 2A South Region.
“I think we’ll do OK this season,” said Calvert senior Karlee Hughes, who has already committed to Longwood University for softball. “We have a lot of new girls on the team, but we’ll be okay. We don’t have a lot of returning players, so I will probably play all-around. I like hitting occasionally from the outside.”
“We graduated some key seniors last year, Jasmin [Johnson] and Emma [Poteet], but we have a lot of key players back,” said Patuxent coach Kevin Keller. “Our practices have been going pretty well. We have a good group of girls. We have a good senior setter [Alayna Sievert] and we have girls that can hit from the outside [Caroline Graves and Emma Hinehorst].”
