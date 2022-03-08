While the numerous male wrestlers from the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference had to settle for minor spoils in the Maryland State Wrestling Championships at the Show Place Arena on Saturday afternoon, a trio of female wrestlers departed with gold medals in consecutive title matches.
Northern junior Brianna Holcomb and freshman Emma Hardeman, who represent two-thirds of the female wrestlers on the Patriots' squad, both garnered state crowns on Saturday evening. Holcomb captured the 125-pound title with a 7-0 decision over Boonsboro's Amelia Milkus, while Hardeman edged Lexi Pabon 2-1 for the 120-pound crown.
And Great Mills junior Jocelyn Cacek also earned gold courtesy of a third-round pin in her 4A/3A 235-pound title match against Kaylie Musard of Walkersville.
Like Hardeman and Holcomb, Cacek spent the SMAC season facing males rivals, but the region and state tournaments had separate events for male and female wrestlers, and the trio of Southern Maryland girls emerged with gold medals on Saturday evening.
"I wanted to get off to a quick start, so when I went up 5-0 heading into the third period I felt pretty relaxed," said Holcomb, who also plays soccer in the fall. "I felt like I had control from the beginning. Then in the third period I was able to stay on top and nearly get a pin. But winning states was really exciting."
"Going into the third period it was still scoreless, so I was a little nervous," said Hardeman. "She was very tough. I was so happy to be able to score those first points. This was like a two-day event. It was exhausting, but it was also very exciting."
North Point junior Aidan Rivenburg, Northern senior Ty Fleming, Patuxent's Jason Edwards and McDonough junior Elizabeth Hagler all advanced to their respective championship matches on Saturday evening where each of them would suffer narrow setbacks and earn the distinction of state runner-up.
Rivenburg departed as state runner-up in the 4A/3A 145-pound class after suffering a narrow, 8-5, setback to Chesapeake senior Chase Listorti. Edwards was pinned in the first round by Middletown senior Chad Hoy, while Fleming lost a 6-1 decision to Woodlawn's Justin Briscoe and Hagler was eventually bested 13-9 by Randallstown's Udogi Anononi in a match that was much closer than the final margin indicated.
"I had wrestled him last week in the region tournament and he hammered me pretty good," Rivenburg said. "So, I was determined to start off fast and go all-out in this match. I stayed close the first and second period. He got me on two big turns, but I was able to keep fighting. This will be my motivation for next year. All of the other wrestlers will be gunning for me."
Several other SMAC wrestlers performed well in the losers' bracket of their respective weight classes at the 1A/2A meet. Calvert's Brian Davis (120) placed fifth, Huntington senior Hugo Frazier (160) was sixth, Calvert's Aidan Herche (182) was sixth and Westlake's Miles Anderson also placed sixth in the 138-pound class in the 1A/2A state tournament.
SMAC wrestlers also enjoyed a solid showing in the 3A/4A meet. Great Mills senior Wilton Vergara took third in the 152-pound bracket and North Point junior Connor Huff also placed third in the 132-pound class. Northern's Blake Ashley finished fourth in the 126-pound group, Chopticon's Trey Kratko placed fifth in the 138-pound bracket and North Point's Jordan Mack claimed fifth in the 220-pound class.