Much like their classmates and counterparts from other winter sports including basketball and swimming, wrestlers from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference were pleased to be back in the gym and on the mat for their respective season openers last week with a bevy of goals in mind.
In a clash of SMAC teams from Calvert County, Huntingtown High School defeated Patuxent 54-25, as the Hurricanes benefited from a trio of Panthers' forfeits and also owned a modest edge in competitive experience. Among the 14 weight classes offered, Huntingtown wrestlers won six of the 10 matches contested, three other Hurricanes won by forfeit as did one Panther.
"November 15 was like a second birthday for me," said Huntingtown assistant wrestling coach Nate Fowler, referring to the Hurricanes' first day of practice. "After not being able to have a single match last season, being able to get back in the gym and compete has been a real treat."
Patuxent's Noah Santivasci (106 pounds) kicked off the season in rather mundane fashion by taking his match via forfeit then Panthers' Mason Furl rallied from a 13-4 deficit to topple Huntingtown's Julian Vogel by pin with 35.5 seconds left in the first round. On three occasions in the opener, Vogel appeared poised to pin Furl but opted to voluntarily release him and then subsequently get pinned by his Patuxent foe.
"He's only been wrestling now for three weeks," Fowler said of Vogel. "We have a few things that we do in practice and that's how he approached the match. But he's just a freshman and he's learning."
Patuxent owned a 12-0 lead after Furl's unexpected pin and later held a modest, 15-12 lead, but Huntingtown dominated the middle and upper weight classes. Dylan Bishop (138) won by forfeit then Ty Montgomery (145) won via first round pin. Patuxent's Ethan Sierra (152) won his match by pin, but Huntingtown's Ryan Smith (160) and Lei Pierce (170) both won their bouts via late, first round pins.
Patuxent's Waylon Trigger (182) defeated Huntingtown's Steven Hayden, 12-2, to trim the Hurricanes' lead to 36-25. But Huntingtown wrestlers Cameron Rosehn (195) and Trent Wilks (285) both won their matches by pins in the first and third rounds, respectively, while the Hurricanes' Daniel Aragona (220) won his bout by forfeit to put the finishing touches on the season opener.
"We're really, really young this year," said Patuxent 14th-year coach Mike Bartley. "I think we're going to be okay, but it's going to take time. We have a lot of new wrestlers this year. Huntingtown always has one of the stronger teams in SMAC."