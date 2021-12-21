When wrestlers from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference landscape arrived at La Plata High School last weekend for the two-day Warriors’ Duals that represents the unofficial kickoff to the season in many respects there were ample lessons learned by athletes and coaches alike.
La Plata has one of the younger squads in SMAC and the Warriors also have little experience at the varsity level. But La Plata coach John Pankhurst is hardly lamenting the hand that he’s been dealt this winter. Of the 37 wrestlers on the team, fewer than 10 arrived this season with any genuine varsity experience since there was no winter sports season for SMAC teams in 2020-2021.
“We’re not only really young, we have a lot of guys on the team who are new to wrestling,” Panhurst said. “But they’ve been working really hard and matches like these can only help. A lot of them are just going to get thrown into the fire this winter. We’ve taken some steps forward, then sideways, then forward, so it’s moving forward slowly.”
Even in the Warriors’ 45-33 setback to North Point on Saturday, La Plata had several good efforts. Antonio Alford (195 pounds) pinned the Eagles’ Tavon Proctor midway through the first round and Liam Fowls (113) edged North Point’s Sofia Gerstman, 2-0. Senior Mason Winkler (132) who earned the nickname “pickle” as a freshman, recorded a pin and two other Warriors later won via forfeit.
North Point finished the two-day event with victories over SMAC neighbors La Plata and Lackey. The Eagles edged the Warriors, 45-33, then closed out the event with a 54-21 victory over the Chargers. Several North Point wrestlers performed well throughout the duals and will likely have an impact at the SMAC Championships.
“I thought we had a lot of guys step up and do well this weekend,” said North Point wrestling coach Wilbur Leonard. “I thought we had a lot of good matches. Considering that we didn’t get to have a season last winter, we’re still in good shape. We were missing a couple of guys [Saturday] but the guys that were here did well.”
North Point’s Jordan Mack (220) pinned La Plata’s E.J. Kutzryba, Dylan Gautier (120) edged Warriors’ freshman Grant Winkler, 6-0, and the Eagles’ Gable Pauole (126) and Aidan Rivenburg (145) recorded pins in their respective matches against La Plata and Lackey, while Mike Morris (160) pinned his Warriors’ opponent.
“I’ve got a lot of younger kids,” said Lackey coach Brandon Paulin, who also serves as the Mayor of Indian Head. “We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores and none of them had any varsity experience before this year. I think they’ve been working hard and learning quickly. We’re just going to need to have some more matches to find out what we have.”
