Huntingtown High School's Tyler Hayden, left, and North Point senior Connor Huff battle for early position in the 152-pound weight class final of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday afternoon at La Plata. Huff eventually won that match by a 7-1 decision to help the Eagles capture the SMAC wrestling tournament title on Saturday.
All 14 Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Wrestling champions pose with their medals and brackets on Saturday afternoon at La Plata High School. North Point had five individual champions and also won the team title.
North Point High School junior Connor Huff captured the 152-pound weight class title at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Wrestling Championships on Saturday afternoon at La Plata High and was also named the SMAC outstanding heavyweight wrestler for the tournament.
Calvert High School junior Brian Davis captured the 132-pound weight class title on Saturday afternoon in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Wrestling Championships and was named the SMAC outstanding lightweight wrestler for 2023.
North Point High School senior Aidan Rivenburg, left, battles with Lackey sophomore Brendan Cathrine for early position in the 145-pound weight class final of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Wrestling Championships on Saturday afternoon at La Plata. Rivenburg eventually grinded out a 5-1 victory to help the Eagles capture the overall team title on Saturday.
Chopticon High School's Peyton Cooney gets the advantage on Huntingtown's Jet Cramer in the 138-pound final of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Wrestling Championships at La Plata on Saturday afternoon. Cooney was able eventually prevailed by an 8-6 decision in that match to garner the SMAC title in that class.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Grapplers from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference convened at La Plata High School last weekend for the annual SMAC wrestling championships where a bevy of individuals from several teams ascended to the head of the class on Saturday afternoon.
North Point wrestlers would account for six individual titles in the SMAC tournament finals at La Plata and the Eagles accumulated 243 points to garner the team title and finish well clear of Leonardtown, Huntingtown and Chopticon, which completing the top four. Calvert had three individual champions and two runner-ups and just missed the top four.
North Point senior Connor Huff (40-0) remained undefeated on the season by completing a perfect run through the SMAC Wrestling tournament by edging Huntingtown's Tyler Hayden 7-1 in the 152-pound final. Huff, who is bypassing a traditional college route to pursue a trade as an electrician, was also named the SMAC outstanding heavyweight wrestler.
"Winning the SMAC and outstanding heavyweight class wrestler was among my goals," Huff said. "I was really determined to win my class this weekend. A lot of people thought it was going to be a lot closer. I still have goals to win Region and states. Those are the next steps for me."
North Point also got SMAC titles from Dylan Gautier (120) courtesy of a 16-4 decision over Patuxent's Mason Furl, Gable Pauole (126) via second pin of Northern's Conner Young, Aiden Rivenburg (145) edged Lackey sophomore Brandon Catherine, Dominic Cady (170) defeated Huntingtown's Conner Hayden and Dominic Queen (182) edged Calvert's Aiden Herche vis 7-3 decision for his title. North Point coach Wilbur Leonard was tabbed as the SMAC Wrestling Coach of the year.
Calvert twins Cortez Johnson (285) and Cornell Johnson (220) prevailed in the two heavyweight classes, while Cavaliers' junior Brian Davis garnered the 132-pound title thanks to a 6-1 decision over Northern's Blake Ashley. Davis, who finished fifth in the Maryland State Wrestling Tournament last winter, was also named the SMAC lightweight wrestler of the year and now will seek to enhance his resume with possible region and state titles.
"It meant a lot to me to get it," Davis said of the overall lightweight honor, which encompasses the 106-145 pound classes. "I really wasn't expecting it. This is my second year winning a SMAC title, now I want to go for another region title and try to improve on what I did at states last year."
Chopticon's Aiden Arnold (38-3) captured the 106-pound title with a first round pin of Leonardtown's L.J. Nelson and Northern's Drew Montgomery (113) recorded a first round pin of Leonardtown's Nolan Wood for his SMAC title. Chopticon's Peyton Cooney edged Huntingtown's Ty Montgomery, 8-6, to capture the 138-pound title.
Leonardtown's Jacen McLeod captured the 160-pound title courtesy of his second round pin of Huntingtown's Hayden Kelly. Lackey's Steven Hall (195) defeated Calvert's Greg Sesso, 6-3, for that crown. The Cavaliers were well represented in the three heaviest weight classes last Saturday as the Johnson twins both prevailed at 220 and 285, respectively, while Sesso advanced to the 195 final.
This weekend the numerous SMAC wrestlers in various weight classes will compete in their respective regional matches with the hopes of earning a berth in the state tournament at the Show Place Arena in Prince George's County on March 2 to 4.