Grapplers from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference convened at La Plata High School last weekend for the annual SMAC wrestling championships where a bevy of individuals from several teams ascended to the head of the class on Saturday afternoon.

North Point wrestlers would account for six individual titles in the SMAC tournament finals at La Plata and the Eagles accumulated 243 points to garner the team title and finish well clear of Leonardtown, Huntingtown and Chopticon, which completing the top four. Calvert had three individual champions and two runner-ups and just missed the top four.


