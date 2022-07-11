Last Saturday morning, July 9, the Smallwood Village Aquatic Club ventured to Belair Bath & Tennis in Bowie in a clash of Division C Prince-Mont teams where the Marlins suffered a modest, 305-270 setback on an overcast, rainy morning in Bowie.
Smallwood Village Aquatic (3-1) could not have asked for a better start to meet as the Marlins recorded first-place finishes in both the boys' 18-under and the girls' 18-under 200 medley relays. Much later, however attaining a modest lead through the long series of individual events, Belair Bath & Tennis (4-0) captured the last three relays to edge clear of the Marlins for a comfortable victory.
After Cyrus Salazar, Matthew Aubel, Jacob Evans and Dylan Tompkins combined to take the boys 18-under medley relay (2:11.32), Kaitlyn Cornette, Ryann Tompkins, Rylin Mussante and Camden Perella teamed up to take the girls' 18-under medley relay (2:23.57) for the Marlins. On the tail end of the meet, both Mussante and Perella would also make their presence known.
Mussante, a rising freshman at La Plata where she will join a loaded girls swim team that already includes Kaeleigh Cupples, Addy Donnick and Jadyn Woolsey, captured the 13-14 girls' 100 IM (1:23.50), and moments later Perella, a recent North Point graduate and rising freshman at York College where she intends to continue swimming while pursuing a nursing career, took the 15-18' girls' 100 IM (1:16.75).
"I was happy with the way that I swam today," Mussante said. "I was pleased. I was able to drop time in a couple of events. Now I'm getting ready for Divisionals and All-Stars. Right now I am seeded fourth in the fly, so that's the one event I am really focused on."
Fittingly, Mussante won the 13-14 girls' 50 fly (34.53) as well as the 50 breaststroke (42.62) well before capping her day with a win in the 100 IM. Perella was able to duplicate that performance, taking the 15-18 girls' 50 fly (33.97) and 100 free (1:07.83) en route to completing her triple by capturing the 100 IM in the last individual event of the meet.
"I thought I did okay today," Perella said. "I added time in a couple of events, but I still have time to drop time before Divisionals and All-Stars. I enjoyed being part of the swim team at North Point my freshman, sophomore and senior years. Unfortunately, I lost my junior year to COVID."
Not to be outdone by her older teammates, Smallwood's Priya Hill captured the girls' 10-under 25 fly (21.32), took the 25 free (19.44) then completed her triple by winning the girls' 8-under 25 breast (27.19).
Marlins' Clayton Jameson also recorded three wins on the card. The Thomas Stone High School product won the 15-18 boys' 50 breast (35.00), easily prevailed in the 50 back (30.47) then completed his 'hat trick' by taking the 15-18 boys' 100 IM (1:07.16).
This weekend the various local squads that compete in the Prince-Mont league will put the finishing touches on their dual meet schedules before embarking on the Divisional Championships and All-Star Meets.
On Saturday morning, Hawthorne will travel to Kingfish in a Division A clash of unbeaten teams, Kings Landing will host Belair Bath & Tennis, Smallwood Village will host Russett, Westlake Village will travel to West Laurel, Indian Head will host Fort Washington and Bannister will venture to Oxon Hill.
Then on Sunday morning the five Charles County pools that compete in Prince-Mont will convene at Smallwood Village for the annual Charles County Swim Championships. On July 23, Hawthorne will head to Whitehall for the Division A champs, Kings Landing will travel to Belair Bath & Tennis for Division B honors, Westlake Village will host Division D, Indian Head will host the E meet and Bannister will travel to Brandywine for the Division F crown.