When the St. Mary's College of Maryland men's lacrosse team hosted visiting Bridgewater College on Saturday afternoon in a non-conference clash, the Seahawks used a pair of improbable scoring runs en route to a decisive 24-5 victory over the Eagles to punctuate the region's Maryland Day celebrations.

SMCM (7-4) scored the game's first goal less than 30 seconds into the contest, led 9-0 at the end of the first quarter and stretched its initial skein to 10-0 before the Eagles finally countered with three straight goals. But the host Seahawks quickly quelled any sense of a Bridgewater (4-2) rally by answering with the next 12 goals of the outing in a genuinely lopsided affair.


