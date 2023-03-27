St. Mary's College of Maryland men's lacrosse player Nate Hochrein prepares to fire a shot on goal in the first half of Saturday's non-conference game against Bridgewater. Hochrein was among the 14 different players who scored for the Seahawks as SMCM cruised to a 24-5 victory over the visiting Eagles on Saturday.
St. Mary's College of Maryland men's lacrosse player Jake Levey heads toward the goal and induces a pursuing Bridgewater to slip in the first half of Saturday's non-conference game. Levey was one of 14 different Seahawks to score on Saturday as the hosts cruised to a 24-5 victory over the visiting Eagles on Maryland Day.
St. Mary's College men's lacrosse player Joshua Martel, left, takes a minute to hug brother Chris Martel, a member of the Bridgewater College squad, after Saturday's non-conference game. Each Martel brother scored three goals on Saturday, but it was the SMCM sibling that had final bragging rights as the Seahawks coasted to a 24-5 victory over the visiting Eagles.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
When the St. Mary's College of Maryland men's lacrosse team hosted visiting Bridgewater College on Saturday afternoon in a non-conference clash, the Seahawks used a pair of improbable scoring runs en route to a decisive 24-5 victory over the Eagles to punctuate the region's Maryland Day celebrations.
SMCM (7-4) scored the game's first goal less than 30 seconds into the contest, led 9-0 at the end of the first quarter and stretched its initial skein to 10-0 before the Eagles finally countered with three straight goals. But the host Seahawks quickly quelled any sense of a Bridgewater (4-2) rally by answering with the next 12 goals of the outing in a genuinely lopsided affair.
A trio of St. Mary's players scored at least three goals on Saturday as Aiden Doyle led the Seahawks with four goals while adding three assists, while Drew Goldscheider and Joshua Martel each tallied three times. Walker Krizman, Ryan Frick and Billy Higgins each added a pair of goals and eight other Seahawks had at least one goal.
"I thought we came out and played fast right from the start," said SMCM men's lacrosse coach Jason Childs, whose team will face his alma mater, Dickinson College, on April 1. "We came out and executed our offense very effectively and from there will were able to relax a little more and just run our plays. I was happy for Josh to have the chance to play against his brother. Not a lot of people get that opportunity."
While the non-conference clash may not have marked a rivalry of any type, SMCM reserve Joshua Martel had the rare opportunity to face his brother, Bridgewater's Chris Martel on Saturday. Each Martel brother would score three times on Saturday, with Chris Martel accounting for two of the Eagles' first three goals in the second period. But Joshua Martel eventually drew even with his brother in that regard.
"It was such a great opportunity just to be able to play against him," Joshua Martel said in the post-game press conference. "I was just excited to be out on the field with him. But once we scored that first goal, my focus was just on helping my teammates. Of course, after seeing my brother score a couple of times I was happy to get that first one."
Doyle, who had goals and three assists, had the assist as Martel scored his first of three goals for the Seahawks and that play highlighted his day, more so than his four goals in the first half that enabled the hosts to forge a commanding 15-3 advantage at the intermission.
"When Josh got his first goal, that was special," Doyle said. "We were all pulling for him to get one. Both him and his brother got three today, but we won so Josh gets the turkey leg at Thanksgiving. His got bragging rights when they sit down for Thanksgiving dinner this year."
SMCM's Brendan Connelly scored the game's first goal less than 30 seconds after the opening face-off and Bridgewater never appeared to recover. In fact, before the first quarter expired Doyle had already recorded a 'hat trick, Higgins notched a pair of goals and the Seahawks owned a comfortable 9-0 lead. Three Bridgewater players hit the post on shots, all of which caromed away.
SMCM led 10-0 before Chris Martel scored his first of three goals on the day and added his second minutes later as the Eagles briefly trimmed the deficit to 10-3. But five different Seahawks' players notched one goal apiece to close out the second quarter and vault the hosts to a 15-3 halftime lead.
SMCM reserves Ryan Frick and Johnny McGrain each scored once in the early stages of the fourth quarter before Chris Martel ended the Seahawks' prolonged 12-0 run by completing his 'hat trick' with 9:45 remaining. Ryan Roth notched his lone goal of the day minutes later and Frick added his second to account for the Seahawks' final tally.