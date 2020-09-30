Calvert High School football coach Rick Sneade is accustomed to his cell phone getting blitzed with messages during the season, although amid the current pandemic with fall sports still in hiatus he was surprised to hear his phone being overwhelmed by text messages on Monday afternoon.
Sneade, a Northern High School graduate who would later become an assistant coach at his alma mater and later at Huntingtown and the University of Maryland before taking over the helm with the Cavaliers, received dozens of calls and texts on Monday after he had been named the Baltimore Ravens High School football coach of the week.
“People were calling me and texting me to let me know that I had been chosen as the Ravens high school football coach of the week and seeing my picture on the NFL Network and ESPN,” Sneade said. “Initially, I didn’t think it was possible but then I saw the announcement on Twitter. It was something I never expected, but I really felt honored and blessed to have received it.”
Sneade, an avid Chicago Bears fans, was nominated by Calvert athletic director Jason Cranford for his work with the football team and athletes throughout the school who have benefited from his strength and conditioning expertise. He wasn’t convinced that he had received the award until speaking with former Huntingtown coach Jerry Franks.
“When I finally had the chance to someone about it, it was my longtime good friend, Jerry Franks,” Sneade said. “When he told me about it I knew I had to take time to look it up online. It’s still amazing to think about. But the award is more about the kids and my fellow coaches who have worked so hard during this pandemic. We may not be playing football right now, but the kids have shown great patience and a willingness to adapt to whatever challenge is thrown at them.”
