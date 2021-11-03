Less than a week after the four teams involved in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys and girls soccer championships at North Point High School battled for local bragging rights, at least two have gone in opposing directions since the outset of the region playoffs.
In fact, only days after they coasted to a 4-0 victory over Huntingtown in the SMAC title game, the Leonardtown High School girls soccer team was among the first casualties in the region playoffs. The Raiders were upended by host Broadneck of Anne Arundel County 2-1 on the same day that North Point suffered a 1-0 defeat to Severna Park in 4A East Region matches.
Ironically, Huntingtown rebounded from its humbling setback to Leonardtown in the SMAC championship game to topple Great Mills 3-0 on Monday evening. The Hurricanes got one goal each from Megan Hinton, Samantha Yuen and Kylie Bray and senior goalie Emma Cox recorded five saves to earn the shutout. Huntingtown had needed overtime to upend Great Mills 1-0 in their previous meeting one month earlier.
“We knew we had to come out and play like it was 0-0 from the beginning,” Hinton said. “We couldn’t come out and take them lightly or look past them. We got everyone involved in the offense tonight and Emma played a great game in net. Last year Clara [Drummond] made a lot of tough saves for us in big games, but this year Emma has certainly stepped right in a played well.”
In the previous meeting between the two teams, Huntingtown needed nearly 90 minutes to break the scoreless deadlock. But on Monday evening the Hurricanes required only 10 as Hinton provided the only goal of the first half when her shot from the right side of the box found the back left corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
Hinton had staked the Hurricanes to a 1-0 lead at the intermission, but in the early stages of the second half her teammates provided immediate support. Samantha Yuen scored two minutes into the second half to push the lead to 2-0 then three minutes later Bray extended the advantage to 3-0 on a header. Bray’s overtime goal in the first meeting ended that contest and her goal on Monday virtually sealed the verdict.
Last Saturday afternoon at North Point, both the McDonough boys and girls soccer teams posted similar tallies. The Rams’ girls opened the twin-bill by upending Patuxent 4-0 as Neveah Evans scored twice and Kylie Bradshaw and Hollis Lyon recorded one goal each. The McDonough boys promptly followed by defeating Lackey 2-0.
Then on Tuesday evening the various soccer teams across the conference remained busy. One day after blanking Great Mills, the Huntingtown girls soccer team edged Northern 1-0 on a goal by Juen, while the boys fell to Chopticon 3-1. Huntingtown will next host C.M. Wright in a state quarterfinal match on Friday at 5 p.m.
In other boys soccer action on Tuesday, La Plata defeated McDonough 3-0 at North Point to advance claim the 2A South Region title and advance to the state quarterfinals. That same evening at North Point in the 2A South Region girls final, Calvert defeated McDonough 4-3 in penalty kicks after the two teams played to a 1-1 tie in regulation.
