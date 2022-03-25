Friday, March 25

Northern at Huntingtown, 4:30 p.m.

Lackey at La Plata, 4:30 p.m.

Patuxent at McDonough, 4:30 p.m.

Calvert at North Point, 4:30 p.m.

Leonardtown at Thomas Stone, 4:30 p.m.

Great Mills at Westlake, 4:30 p.m.

Chopticon at St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, March 28

Patuxent at Huntingtown, 4:30 p.m.

Great Mills at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.

Lackey at McDonough, 4:30 p.m.

St. Charles at Westlake, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30

Great Mills at Calvert, 4:30 p.m.

La Plata at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.

McDonough at Leonardtown, 4:30 p.m.

North Point at Northern, 4:30 p.m.

Lackey at Patuxent, 4:30 p.m.

Westlake at Thomas Stone, 4:30 p.m.

Huntingtown at St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.