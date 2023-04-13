Softball schedule
Friday, April 14
La Plata at Leonardtown, 4:30 p.m.
St. Charles at Westlake, 4:30 p.m.
Great Mills at Patuxent, 4:30 p.m.
Huntingtown at McDonough, 4:30 p.m.
Lackey at Thomas Stone, 4:30 p.m.
Chopticon at North Point, 4:30 p.m.
Northern at Calvert, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
Calvert at Laurel, noon
Leonardtown at Century, noon
Monday, April 17
Westlake at Thomas Stone, 4 p.m.
Chopticon at Great Mills, 4:30 p.m.
Leonardtown at Huntingtown, 4:30 p.m.
McDonough at St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 18
Southern at La Plata, 4:30 p.m.
Chopticon at Northeast, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
Northern at St. Mary’s Ryken, 4 p.m.
Leonardtown at Lackey, 4:30 p.m.
La Plata at Huntingtown, 4:30 p.m.
Calvert at Thomas Stone, 4:30 p.m.
Westlake at McDonough, 4:30 p.m.
St. Charles at North Point, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
McDonough at Thomas Stone, 4:30 p.m.
