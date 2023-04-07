Softball schedule
Saturday, April 8
Northern at Northeast, noon
Calvert vs. Arundel at Broadneck, noon
Huntingtown at North County, noon
Leonardtown at Glen Burnie, noon
Leonardtown vs. Georgetown Prep at Glen Burnie, 2 p.m.
Calvert at Broadneck, 4 p.m.
Monday, April 10
St. Charles at Thomas Stone, 4:30 p.m.
McDonough at La Plata, 4:30 p.m.
Northern at Crofton, 4:45 p.m.
Tuesday, April 11
North Point at McNamara, 4 p.m.
Patuxent at Calvert, 4:30 p.m.
Leonardtown at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
Thomas Stone at McDonough, 4 p.m.
Lackey at St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.
Northern at Great Mills, 4:30 p.m.
Patuxent at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.
Huntingtown at North Point, 4:30 p.m.
Gwynn Park at La Plata, 4:30 p.m.
