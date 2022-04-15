Softball schedules

Saturday, April 16

La Plata at North County, 10 a.m.

Calvert vs. Broadneck at Severna Park, noon

La Plata vs. Northeast at North County, 2 p.m.

Calvert at Severna Park, 4 p.m.

Monday, April 18

Leonardtown at Great Mills, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

Calvert at Huntingtown, 4 :30 p.m.

Northern at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.

Patuxent at North Point, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

Thomas Stone at Calvert, 4:30 p.m.

Huntingtown at La Plata, 4:30 p.m.

Lackey at Leonardtown, 4:30 p.m.

Great Mills at Northern, 4:30 p.m.

Chopticon at Patuxent, 4:30 p.m.