Softball schedules
Friday, April 22
Westlake at Calvert, 4:30 p.m.
Great Mills at Huntingtown, 4:30 p.m.
Chopticon at Lackey, 4:30 p.m.
Leonardtown at North Point, 4:30 p.m.
St. Charles at Northern, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, April 25
Patuxent at St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.
Huntingtown at Calvert, 4:30 p.m.
Great Mills at Lackey, 4:30 p.m.
McDonough at North Point, 4:30 p.m.
Northern at Thomas Stone, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
Northern at McDonough, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
Patuxent at Calvert, 4:30 p.m.
Chopticon at Huntingtown, 4:30 p.m.
St. Charles at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.
Northern at Lackey, 4:30 p.m.
Westlake at Leonardtown, 4:30 p.m.
North Point at McDonough, 4:30 p.m.
Thomas Stone at Great Mills, 4:30 p.m.
