Softball schedules

Friday, April 29

Chopticon at Great Mills, 4:30 p.m.

Thomas Stone at La Plata, 4:30 p.m.

Huntingtown at North Point, 4:30 p.m.

McDonough at Lackey, 4:30 p.m.

Westlake at Northern, 4:30 p.m.

Loenardtown at Patuxent, 4:30 p.m.

Calvert at St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, May 2

Chopticon at North Point, 4:30 p.m.

Thomas Stone at St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.

Northern at Huntingtown, 4:30 p.m.

Great Mills at Westlake, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

Westlake at Lackey, 4:30 p.m.

La Plata at Great Mills, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4

Thomas Stone at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.

Huntingtown at Lackey, 4:30 p.m.

Calvert at Leonardtown, 4:30 p.m.

La Plata at Northern, 4:30 p.m.

Patruxent at Westlake, 4:30 p.m.

North Point at Great Mills, 4:30 p.m.

McDonough at St. Charles, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 5

St. Mary’s Ryken at Northern, 4:30 p.m.