Softball schedules

Friday, May 6

Leonardtown at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.

Calvert at McDonough, 4:30 p.m.

La Plata at North Point, 4:30 p.m.

Huntingtown at Patuxent,

4:30 p.m.

St. Charles at Great Mills,

4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

La Plata at Chesapeake, noon

Monday, May 9

North Point at Calvert, 4:30 p.m.

Chopticon at La Plata, 4:30 p.m.

Gwynn Park at Westlake,

4:30 p.m.

Northern at Severna Park,

4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Softball Championship at Chopticon, 4:30 p.m.