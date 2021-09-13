Southern Maryland Athletic Conference football standings

Chesapeake Division

Team               W    L     PF   PA

Northern             2     0    77    6

St. Charles          2     0    64   14

Huntingtown        2     0    61   24

Great Mills           2     0    40   20

Chopticon            1     1    20   42

Leonardtown        1     1    27   26

North Point          0     1    13   20

Potomac Division

School               W     L    PF    PA

Westlake             1     1   34    63

Lackey                 1     1   21    32

Calvert                 1     1   32    43

Thomas Stone       0     2   21    54

Patuxent               0     2   18    56

McDonough           0     2   19    41

La Plata                0     2     8    36

Schedule

Friday, Sept. 17

Huntingtown at Chopticon, 6 p.m.

Northern at Great Mills, 6 p.m.

St. Charles at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.

Patuxent at La Plata, 7 p.m.

Thomas Stone at Lackey, 7 p.m.

Westlake at North Point, 7 p.m.

Calvert vs. McDonough at Thomas Stone, 7 p.m.

Urbana at St. Mary's Ryken, 7 p.m.

Week 2 results

St. Charles 20, Thomas Stone 0

Great Mills 20, North Point 13

Westlake 20, McDonough 19

Lackey 14, Patuxent 12

Northern 35, Chopticon 0

Huntingtown 26, Leonardtown 6

Calvert 14, La Plata 8

Gonzaga 19, St. Mary's Ryken 0

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews