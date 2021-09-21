Southern Maryland Athletic Conference football standings

Chesapeake Division

Team                 W    L    PF  PA

Northern             3     0   109   6

Huntingtown       3     0     83  31

St. Charles          2     0     64  14

Great Mills          2     1     40   52

Leonardtown       1     1     27   26

North Point          1     1     46   32

Chopticon            1     2     27   64

Potomac Division

Team                  W    L    PF   PA

Lackey                 2    1    44   40

Calvert                 2    1    74   49

Westlake              1     2   46   96

La Plata                1     2   40   64

Patuxent               0     3   46   88

Thomas Stone       0     3   29   77

McDonough           0     3   25   83

Schedule for Friday, Sept. 24

Chopticon at Great Mills, 6 p.m.

Thomas Stone at Calvert, 7 p.m.

Leonardtown at North Point, 7 p.m.

St. Charles at Northern, 7 p.m.

Huntingtown at Patuxent, 7 p.m.

La Plata at McDonough, 7 p.m.

Lackey at Westlake, 7 p.m.

McNamara at St. Mary's Ryken, 7 p.m.

Week 3 results

Northern 32, Great Mills 0

Huntingtown 22, Chopticon 7

Ryken 45, Urbana 27

Lackey 23, Thomas Stone 8

North Point 33, Westlake 12

Calvert 42, McDonough 6

La Plata 32, Patuxent 28

St. Charles at Leonardtown, canceled

TED BLACK