Southern Maryland Athletic Conference football standings
Chesapeake Division
Team W L PF PA
Northern 3 0 109 6
Huntingtown 3 0 83 31
St. Charles 2 0 64 14
Great Mills 2 1 40 52
Leonardtown 1 1 27 26
North Point 1 1 46 32
Chopticon 1 2 27 64
Potomac Division
Team W L PF PA
Lackey 2 1 44 40
Calvert 2 1 74 49
Westlake 1 2 46 96
La Plata 1 2 40 64
Patuxent 0 3 46 88
Thomas Stone 0 3 29 77
McDonough 0 3 25 83
Schedule for Friday, Sept. 24
Chopticon at Great Mills, 6 p.m.
Thomas Stone at Calvert, 7 p.m.
Leonardtown at North Point, 7 p.m.
St. Charles at Northern, 7 p.m.
Huntingtown at Patuxent, 7 p.m.
La Plata at McDonough, 7 p.m.
Lackey at Westlake, 7 p.m.
McNamara at St. Mary's Ryken, 7 p.m.
Week 3 results
Northern 32, Great Mills 0
Huntingtown 22, Chopticon 7
Ryken 45, Urbana 27
Lackey 23, Thomas Stone 8
North Point 33, Westlake 12
Calvert 42, McDonough 6
La Plata 32, Patuxent 28
St. Charles at Leonardtown, canceled
TED BLACK
