Southern Maryland Athletic Conference girls soccer schedule
Friday, Sept. 24
Leonardtown at Good Counsel, 5:45 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27
North Point at Chopticon, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Lackey at Northern, 5 p.m.
Westlake at Huntingtown, 5:30 p.m.
La Plata at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.
McDonough at Patuxent, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Chopticon at North Point, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
McDonough at La Plata, 6 p.m.
Calvert at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.
Patuxent at Great Mills, 6 p.m.
