Southern Maryland Athletic Conference girls soccer schedule

Friday, Sept. 24

Leonardtown at Good Counsel, 5:45 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 27

North Point at Chopticon, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Lackey at Northern, 5 p.m.

Westlake at Huntingtown, 5:30 p.m.

La Plata at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.

McDonough at Patuxent, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Chopticon at North Point, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

McDonough at La Plata, 6 p.m.

Calvert at Leonardtown, 6 p.m.

Patuxent at Great Mills, 6 p.m.

