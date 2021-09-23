Sorry, an error occurred.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Southern Maryland Athletic Conference volleyball schedule
Monday, Sept. 27
St. Charles at Calvert, 5:30 p.m.
Great Mills at Chopticon, 5:30 p.m.
North Point at Huntingtown, 5:30 p.m.
Patuxent at Leonardtown, 5:30 p.m.
Lackey at McDonough, 5:30 p.m.
La Plata at Thomas Stone, 5:30 p.m.
Northern at Westlake, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
La Plata at Calvert, 5:30 p.m.
Westlake at Huntingtown, 5:30 p.m.
Great Mills at Lackey, 5:30 p.m.
Chopticon at McDonough, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Stone at North Point, 5:30 p.m.
Leonardtown at Northern, 5:30 p.m.
Patuxent at St. Charles, 5:30 p.m.
TED BLACK
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.