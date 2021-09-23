Southern Maryland Athletic Conference volleyball schedule

Monday, Sept. 27

St. Charles at Calvert, 5:30 p.m.

Great Mills at Chopticon, 5:30 p.m.

North Point at Huntingtown, 5:30 p.m.

Patuxent at Leonardtown, 5:30 p.m.

Lackey at McDonough, 5:30 p.m.

La Plata at Thomas Stone, 5:30 p.m.

Northern at Westlake, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

La Plata at Calvert, 5:30 p.m.

Westlake at Huntingtown, 5:30 p.m.

Great Mills at Lackey, 5:30 p.m.

Chopticon at McDonough, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Stone at North Point, 5:30 p.m.

Leonardtown at Northern, 5:30 p.m.

Patuxent at St. Charles, 5:30 p.m.

