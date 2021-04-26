After seeing their 2020-21 high school season nixed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, players on the Basketball 4 Life Warriors and TFE Elite squads who clashed in the Southern Maryland Basketball League Championship game Tuesday, April 20, at the Southern Maryland Sports Complex all left the gym feeling victorious.
Coaches and players from the TFE Elite, comprised of players from the St. Charles High School basketball team, had the most to celebrate after they upended the Basketball 4 Life Warriors, 66-45. TFE Elite scored the game's first seven points and never trailed en route to avenging a prior setback to the Warriors.
With St. Charles High School boys basketball coach Brett Campbell watching from one of the adjacent metal temporary bleacher sections lining the court, TFE Elite guard Amir Dade, a junior at St. Charles and his youthful teammates had multiple reasons to celebrate. Dade had been part of the Spartans' team that went 27-1 in 2019-20 and had reached the 3A State semifinals that were the first athletic casualty of the pandemic.
"Just being able to play in this league meant a lot," Dade said. "We really wanted to face them again. We wanted to get out to a fast start, but then they made a run in the fourth quarter. At that point we just had to go back to being patient on offense and playing good defense."
Fittingly, Kevin Dade, Amir's father, served as the coach of the TFE Elite during their successful run to the championship. The group of Spartans' returnees had been in command of the contest until early in the fourth quarter when the Warriors trimmed the gap to 42-34 courtesy of an 11-0 run that began in the waning moments of the third quarter.
"We knew we had the best team, so we just had to stop beating ourselves," Kevin Dade said. "They kept chipping away because we were not getting back on defense and not boxing out underneath. We wanted them to shoot from the outside. If they beat us that way, then they beat us."
Although his team had fallen in the April 20 title game, Basketball 4 Life Warriors guard James Dyson, a senior at Great Mills High School, walked off the court with a feeling of optimism. Dyson provided the game's most memorable moment - a 75-foot buzzer beater at the end of the third quarter that narrowed the TFE Elite lead to 42-30 and sparked a brief flurry.
"I was so grateful to be able to come here and play in this league," Dyson said. "We didn't get to have a high school season, so coming over here meant a lot. We just fell too far behind early. We made a run to get back in it early in the fourth quarter, but then we just ran out of gas."