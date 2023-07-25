Southern Maryland Blue Crabs second baseman and leadoff batter Philip Caulfield has been one of the primary reasons the team has scored ample runs this season, evidenced by last weekend's three-game set with the visiting Gastonia Honey Hunters.
Baseball coaches, players and pundits will quickly concur the two most coveted traits in the sport evolve around pitching and defense, although fans of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs would likely disagree following their recent three-game set against the Gastonia Honey Hunters.
Southern Maryland (39-38 overall, 8-6 in the second half) had meandered through the first half of this season's schedule and then opened the second half of the slate with moderate success against York and Gastonia. But last weekend against the visiting Honey Hunters (49-27, 8-5), the Blue Crabs won two of three contests in which the hosts outscored Gastonia 29-25.
"We had been missing two of our best hitters last week when Long Island came in here and one of their guys [Robert Stock] threw a no-hitter against us," Southern Maryland Blue Crabs manager Stan Cliburn said. "We needed to get Braxton Lee's bat back in the lineup. He's not only a tremendous hitter for us, but he's also the hitting coach this year."
Sunday afternoon at Regency Furniture Stadium in the rubber match of last weekend's high-scoring, three-game set with the Honey Hunters, Southern Maryland rallied from an early 3-0 deficit end eventually forged a comfortable lead by scoring six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning en route to a 12-8 victory over Gastonia.
In the see-saw affair, Gastonia reclaimed the lead in the top of the eighth courtesy of solo homers from David Washington and Luis Curbello. But the Blue Crabs responded with six runs in the bottom of the eighth on a single by Philip Caulfield that plated Ian Yetsko then Isaias Quoroz capped the rally with a three-run homer to give the Blue Crabs a 12-7 lead.
But one night earlier the roles were reversed as Southern Maryland scored two runs in the first and added two more in the second only to watch the Honey Hunters counter with three runs in the second, two in the fourth, two more in the fifth and another in the sixth en route to an 8-6 victory. Oddly enough for two teams with playoff aspirations each summer, that game was the lowest-scoring of the three.
In the Friday night series opener the Blue Crabs, who scored four runs in the bottom of the first, rallied from a 6-4 deficit later by scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth and then adding three more in the home half of the sixth en route to an 11-9 victory. It was the first of two occasions in which the two teams would combine for 20 runs in the same contest.
Southern Maryland claimed the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth on a run-scoring single by Yetsko that was followed by a three-run double by Jack Sundberg. In the bottom of the sixth the Blue Crabs would tack on three more runs, this time all of them courtesy of Yetsko's three-run homer and the hosts withstood a late Gastonia rally for the 11-9 victory.
Southern Maryland begins a three-game series at the Charleston Dirty Birds this weekend, July 28-30, then the Blue Crabs will return on Tuesday, Aug. 1, to begin a three-game set with the Lexington Counter Clocks, with the first two games scheduled to commence at 6:35 p.m. while the Thursday, Aug. 3, game will start at 11 a.m.