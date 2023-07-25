Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs second baseman and leadoff batter Philip Caulfield has been one of the primary reasons the team has scored ample runs this season, evidenced by last weekend's three-game set with the visiting Gastonia Honey Hunters.

 Staff photo by Ted Black

Baseball coaches, players and pundits will quickly concur the two most coveted traits in the sport evolve around pitching and defense, although fans of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs would likely disagree following their recent three-game set against the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

Southern Maryland (39-38 overall, 8-6 in the second half) had meandered through the first half of this season's schedule and then opened the second half of the slate with moderate success against York and Gastonia. But last weekend against the visiting Honey Hunters (49-27, 8-5), the Blue Crabs won two of three contests in which the hosts outscored Gastonia 29-25.


  

