Following an overly successful regular season in which it established a franchise record for wins and an Atlantic League record for best winning percentage in a half season, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs perhaps saw their playoff run end prematurely last month.

Southern Maryland, which went 83-48 this season that included a record 48-18 first half that established a new league mark for best win percentage (.727) in either half of any season, suffered a five-game setback to the Lancaster Barnstormers in the ALPB North Division Series. Lancaster won the North Division second half title and eventually captured the ALPB league crown.

