Following an overly successful regular season in which it established a franchise record for wins and an Atlantic League record for best winning percentage in a half season, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs perhaps saw their playoff run end prematurely last month.
Southern Maryland, which went 83-48 this season that included a record 48-18 first half that established a new league mark for best win percentage (.727) in either half of any season, suffered a five-game setback to the Lancaster Barnstormers in the ALPB North Division Series. Lancaster won the North Division second half title and eventually captured the ALPB league crown.
Southern Maryland manager Stan Cliburn had the Blue Crabs in prime contention for an ALPB title all summer, but the squad stumbled at several crucial moments. After taking the series opener at Lancaster 2-1 behind a stellar outing from veteran ace Daryl Thompson, the Blue Crabs were on the verge of going up two games to none when they took a 7-3 lead into the ninth inning of game two.
But closer Endrys Briceno, the league's top relief pitcher two years running, got roughed up for the first time all season and the Lancasters rallied to draw even at 7-7. Furthermore, the Barnstormers put the finishing touches on a game two rally when Jake Hoover belted a solo homer in the bottom of the 10th inning off reliever Connor Law for an 8-7 victory.
"That's the one thing I told the guys in the clubhouse after the game on Sunday," Cliburn said. "I pointed out Briceno and Daryl and said these were our two best guys all season and they beat them both. When that happens you have to tip your cap to the other team. We had the chance to go up 2-0 on them and we couldn't get it done."
Southern Maryland rebounded to take game three at home, 7-3, but the Blue Crabs were unable to close out the series at home. Lancaster broke open the fourth game early courtesy of an eight-run second inning en route to a 15-5 victory then the Barnstormers got a three-run homer from Jacob Barfield in the sixth inning of game five on Sept. 25 and pulled away late for a 10-2 victory.
"We had a record setting season on a lot of levels," Cliburn said. "We broke the league record for win percentage in a half season and we broke the team record for most wins in a season. You know, it's tough when you lose like we did. It feels like you'll never get over it. I've been a part of 14 championships, eight as a player and six as a coach. But there were probably 16 or 17 others that got away and it always stings a little bit."
Thompson, who is rapidly approaching 100 wins in a stellar ALPB career, is likely to garner his third consecutive pitcher of the year award and Briceno is likely to repeat as top relief pitcher in the league. Both were named to the ALPB All-Star team along with outfielder David Harris. Cliburn was the ALPB manager of the year in 2021 and could repeat that honor this spring. Catcher Ryan Haug and outfielder Braxton Lee wee both named to the league's all-defensive team.