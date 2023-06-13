When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs returned home from their extended road trip last weekend to face the Lexington Counter Clocks, the hosts were treated rather rudely in the Friday night opener before rebounding one night later when it fittingly honored one of its starters with a bobblehead.

Saturday night, June 11, Southern Maryland (22-14) third baseman Alex Crosby was the subject of the team’s latest bobblehead night and both he and right fielder and hitting coach Braxton Lee delivered in a big way. Crosby went 3-for-4 and got things started with a two-run double in the first and Lee went 3-for-5 and sealed the 7-2 victory with a grand slam in the sixth.


