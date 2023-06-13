Southern Maryland Blue Crabs starting pitcher Sandro Cabrera fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Saturday’s game against the Lexington Counter Clocks as third baseman Alex Crosby gets into a defensive position. Cabrera limited Lexington to two runs in 5 2/3 innings of work and collected the win as Braxton Lee sealed the 7-2 victory late with a grand slam.
Coaches from the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs line the protective fence outside the third base dugout prior to the start of last Saturday night’s home game against the Lexington Counter Clocks. Southern Maryland rebounded from an 11-4 setback on Friday to upend Lexington 7-2 on Saturday night as Braxton Lee sealed the verdict with a grand slam in the sixth inning.
Staff photo by Ted Black
When the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs returned home from their extended road trip last weekend to face the Lexington Counter Clocks, the hosts were treated rather rudely in the Friday night opener before rebounding one night later when it fittingly honored one of its starters with a bobblehead.
Saturday night, June 11, Southern Maryland (22-14) third baseman Alex Crosby was the subject of the team’s latest bobblehead night and both he and right fielder and hitting coach Braxton Lee delivered in a big way. Crosby went 3-for-4 and got things started with a two-run double in the first and Lee went 3-for-5 and sealed the 7-2 victory with a grand slam in the sixth.
“It was a good night for both of them,” said Southern Maryland skipper Stan Cliburn. “That’s going to be a night that Crosby remembers for a long time. It was his bobblehead night and he got things rolling for us with a two-run double. Braxton has been doing a great job as hitting coach and tonight his grand slam put the game away.”
Southern Maryland starting left-handed pitcher Sandro Cabrera fanned two Lexington batters in the top of the first and then Blue Crabs wasted little time getting the southpaw some support. Braxton Lee started a genuine two-out rally with a single, KC Hobson walked on four pitches then Crosby doubled into the gap in left center to plate Lee and Hobson for a quick 2-0 lead.
Lexington (17-21) got one run back against Cabrera in the second, although the southpaw escaped serious damage after the visitors had the bases loaded and none out. Then in the home half of the frame after Lee led off with a double to center, Crosby again delivered with a sharp single up the plate to plate Lee and extend the Blue Crabs lead to 3-1.
Lexington got a run back to trim the margin to 3-2, but on a night when fans were prepared to stay late for postgame fireworks, it was Lee that provided some early. With the bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the sixth, Lee sent a high, outside fastball over the fence in left for an opposite field grand slam that gave the hosts a 7-2 lead.
“Cabrera has actually pitched well for us all season,” Cliburn said. “He still has to do a better job trusting his stuff. He got in trouble early walking a few batters and walked in a run, but when he trusts his stuff he’s good.”
Although La Plata native Daryl Thompson is long considered the ace of the Blue Crabs pitching staff in addition to his role as the team’s pitching coach, earlier this month the ALPB tabbed Southern Maryland left-handed starting hurler Mitch Lambson as the top pitcher in the league for April/May. The ALPB kicked off the 2023 season the last weekend in April necessitating the first two months combined.
Lambson, who had previously been the league’s pitcher of the month last August, finished the first five weeks of the current season with a 5-0 mark and 2.56 earned run average from 38.2 innings of work. Lambson has gone at least six innings in each of his six starts this season and took a no-hitter into the sixth inning of the season opening series against defending ALPB champion Lancaster.
Then on Sunday afternoon, Lambson had his Blue Crabs contract purchased by the WeiChun Dragons on the Chinese Professional Baseball League. Lambson made eight starts for the Blue Crabs this season, going 6-0 with a 2.33 earned run average while collecting 38 strikeouts in 54 innings on the hill. He joins Michael Wielansky (San Francisco Giants) and Andre Scrubb (Diablos Rojos de Mexico) among those Blue Crabs players whose contracts have been purchased this season.