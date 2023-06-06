Southern Maryland Christian Academy Track

Southern Maryland Christian Academy Track Coach Kevin Wilbon guided the Mustangs high school boys and girls to third-place finishes in the Maryland Independent Schools Athletic League Championships while the school's middle school boys and girls both took second place at meet.

 Photo courtesy Kevin Wilbon

One week after the best Southern Maryland Athletic Conference track and field athletes had the chance to compete for their respective Maryland public high school state titles, the Southern Maryland Christian Academy high school and middle school track teams competed in the Maryland Independent Schools Athletic League Championships at Riverdale Baptist School in Prince George's County.

Under the guidance of head coach Kevin Wilbon, the academy's middle school boys and girls teams placed second overall, while the high school boys and girls took third overall. 


