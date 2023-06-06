Southern Maryland Christian Academy Track Coach Kevin Wilbon guided the Mustangs high school boys and girls to third-place finishes in the Maryland Independent Schools Athletic League Championships while the school's middle school boys and girls both took second place at meet.
One week after the best Southern Maryland Athletic Conference track and field athletes had the chance to compete for their respective Maryland public high school state titles, the Southern Maryland Christian Academy high school and middle school track teams competed in the Maryland Independent Schools Athletic League Championships at Riverdale Baptist School in Prince George's County.
Under the guidance of head coach Kevin Wilbon, the academy's middle school boys and girls teams placed second overall, while the high school boys and girls took third overall.
Southern Maryland Christian Academy had nearly 50 athletes on the track team this spring, more than double the amount when the program began in 2019, and this year's squad was considered a rebuilding season after graduating numerous seniors who had helped the Mustangs win the Maryland Independent Schools Athletic League track title in 2022.
"We definitely grew as a team, Wilbon said. "We had 49 athletes on the team this spring after we started the program with 20 in 2019. We also added long jump and hurdles to our arsenal this year. We definitely put in the work this year since this was a rebuilding year after winning the MISAL championship last season."
Junior Tim Evans captured the 200-meter dash and took second in the 400-meter while classmate Desmond London was second in the long jump and third in the 400-meter. Senior Zoi Whitsett was fourth in the 200-meter and was part of the Mustangs' 400-meter relay and 1,600-meter relay that both placed third. Preston Kirkendall took third in the 110-meter hurdles and Yasha Reynolds was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles.
Middle schooler Jayden Smith departed with four medals, taking home first in the 800 and 1,600 and was part of the 1,600 relay that won and was on the 800 relay that placed second. Tyler Holmes was fourth in both the 100 and 200, but was part of the Mustangs' 400 relay and 1,600 relays that prevailed. Makenzie Geckeler was second in the 100, 200 and long jump but was part of both the 400 and 1,600 relays that captured gold medals.