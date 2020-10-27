After competing in the second round of the Southern Maryland Junior Golf Championships at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course earlier this month, golfers and their parents made the quick trip to Solomons Island for the inaugural Junior Tour awards banquet overlooking the Patuxent River.
Southern Maryland Junior Tour golf director Sean Bannon, who will be heading into his first season as golf coach at Calvert High School in the spring, presented several award winners with their trophies.
The event marked the conclusion of the Southern Maryland fall season and Bannon is already looking forward to a busy spring and summer slate.
“It’s the parents and the golfers that make this thing happen,” Bannon said. “The kids were great all summer and fall. The parents were very, very supportive of me and the kids. Everything went beyond my expectations. Our participation numbers were better than I ever anticipated. I’m already excited for next year.”
Ganter, who was the low medalist in the final event last weekend at Chesapeake Hills, is heading to the two-day, 36-hole Michael Breeding Invitational in Virginia, then will compete in the Junior Tour national event in Florida next February. Heading into his final high school golf season next spring, the La Plata senior has already committed to York College for the fall of 2021.
“I have been to that campus several times and I really love it up there,” Ganter said. “They completely redid the practice facility and they have a private course next to the school. I’ve known a couple of guys that went up there to play and they loved it, so I’m excited. I’m really looking forward to our last high school season in the spring.”
Charles County residents garnered a trio of titles at the inaugural Southern Maryland Junior Golf Championships. La Plata High School freshman Shelby Herbert won the 14-18 girls title and La Plata resident Aspen Bikowski took the 10-13 girls’ crown. Trevor Simpson, a La Plata sophomore, was runner-up to Warriors’ teammate Ganter in the 14-18 boys bracket.
“I’m really looking forward to the high school season,” said Herbert, who is expected to join Ganter, Simpson and Jake Ellis on the La Plata golf team in the spring. “I had a busy summer and fall. I live on a farm, so I get to take some swings when it’s nice.”
Joslen Bannon, the daughter of league director Sean Bannon, won the 6-9 girls title, Anne Arundel resident Owen Newberry took the 10-13 boys crown and Calvert resident Ashton Bryant claimed the 6-9 boys title. Each of the winners received a trophy at the awards banquet.
